Trump threatens India over Russia trade, but what about US, EU? Numbers speak

Three years after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the United States and European Union still import billions of euros worth of Russian energy and commodities, ranging from liquefied natural gas to enriched uranium. Vladimir Putin-led Russia continues to fight Ukraine(Reuters)

India this week lashed out at what it called Western double standards, after facing renewed threats from US President Donald Trump over its surging purchases of Russian crude oil.

Also read | Trump reacts to India citing US trade with Russia amid tariff threat: 'Don't know...'

Here are the main commercial ties that the US, Europe, and India maintain with Russia, and their evolution over the last four years:

Europe imports from Russia

Since the beginning of the war, trade between the EU and Russia has drastically contracted due to EU sanctions and import restrictions on some products. Imports from Russia fell by 86% from the first quarter of 2022 through the first quarter of this year, according to the latest data from Eurostat.

Imports of goods from Russia in the first quarter of 2025 totaled 8.74 billion euros ($10.11 billion), down from 30.58 billion euros four years earlier. Since January 2022, the EU has imported 297 billion euros' worth of Russian goods.

The EU, however, continues to purchase oil, nickel, natural gas, fertilizer, iron, and steel from Russia.

Oil: Four years ago, Russia was the largest supplier of petroleum products to the EU, but the EU ban on maritime imports of Russian crude oil reduced its share to 2.01% in 2025 from 28.74% in 2021. Oil imports fell to 1.48 billion euros in the first quarter of 2025 from 14.06 billion euros four years ago.

Four years ago, Russia was the largest supplier of petroleum products to the EU, but the EU ban on maritime imports of Russian crude oil reduced its share to 2.01% in 2025 from 28.74% in 2021. Oil imports fell to 1.48 billion euros in the first quarter of 2025 from 14.06 billion euros four years ago. Natural gas: Russia's share in natural gas plummeted to 17% in the first quarter of 2025 from 48% in 2021's first quarter.

Russia's share in natural gas plummeted to 17% in the first quarter of 2025 from 48% in 2021's first quarter. Iron and steel: Russia's share in non-EU iron and steel imports slumped to 7.71% in the first quarter of 2025 from 18.28% four years ago.

Russia's share in non-EU iron and steel imports slumped to 7.71% in the first quarter of 2025 from 18.28% four years ago. Fertilizers: As for fertilizers, a sector in which the European Parliament voted in May to impose prohibitive tariffs, Russia remained, as of the first quarter of 2025, the largest exporter to the European Union. Its share fell slightly from 28.15% to 25.62% in the last four years.

India's imports from Russia

In contrast to Europe, India's imports from Moscow surged to $65.7 billion in 2024 from $8.25 billion in 2021, data from the Indian Commerce Ministry website showed.

Oil: Crude oil has been the biggest driver of the growth in India's imports from Russia, jumping to $52.2 billion in 2024 from $2.31 billion in 2021.

Crude oil has been the biggest driver of the growth in India's imports from Russia, jumping to $52.2 billion in 2024 from $2.31 billion in 2021. Coal: India's imports of coal and coal-related products from Russia surged to $3.5 billion from $1.12 billion in 2021.

India's imports of coal and coal-related products from Russia surged to $3.5 billion from $1.12 billion in 2021. Fertilizers: India's fertilizer imports from Russia rose to $1.67 billion in 2024 from $483 million in 2021.

Also read | ‘Never said a percentage’: Trump on tariffs over buying from Russia after India's response to ‘penalty’ threat

US imports from Russia

US imports from Russia fell to $2.50 billion in the first half of 2025 from $14.14 billion four years earlier, according to US Census Bureau and US Bureau of Economic Analysis data. Since January 2022, the US has imported $24.51 billion of Russian goods.