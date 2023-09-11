Shashi Tharoor ‘hails’, Priyanka Gandhi slams: BJP amid 'inke G20' row

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra came under attack after she referred to G20 as 'inke G20' in her speech on Sunday. BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Monday pointed out that there is no unity in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance over G20 either -- as Shashi Tharoor praised G20 but Priyanka Gandhi condemned it. Congress's Adhir Ranjan attacked West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for attending G20 dinner while Congress leader Sukhwinder Sukhu was present at the dinner. "This is what happens when you have no vision or mission. Just contradictions and mindless oppositions," Poonawalla took a dig at INDIA.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said G20 venue was flooded and referred to G20 as 'their G20'.

Priyanka Vadra's 'inke G-20'

On Sunday, Priyanka Gandhi said there was flooding at the G20 venue on Sunday. As she said it was kind of God's intervention to the government's pride, Priyanka referred to G20 as 'inke G20'. "I thought of something that what the public of the country could not say out of fear was said by the God himself that don't be so proud; this country made you the leaders, put the country and its public ahead of everything," Priyanka said.

"Priyanka Vadra & her party are entitled to be bitter & crib but look at what Priyanka ji says “INKA G20” - Are such programs “inka” “unka” or Bharat Ka?This is the mindset problem of a family that has always believed - “Jo Desh Ka woh inke parivar ka”.. she is only manifesting that!" Shehzad said.

What Shashi Tharoor said on G20

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor praised Amitabh Kant for the Delhi Declaration consensus and called it a proud moment for India. But Tharoor condemned the government for not inviting Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to the G20 dinner and also called out the 'shutdown of Delhi' for three days. T

"This diplomatic triumph makes it all the more a pity that the government does not bring the same attitude of conciliation & co-operation to bear in its domestic dealings. The failure to invite the Leader of the Opposition, and indeed any Opposition MP, to any of the G20 events, receptions, dinner etc underscores my point. No other democracy would snub its own Parliamentary colleagues on a global stage like this. A pity that the spirit of accommodation that prevailed at G20 is absent within Indian politics!" Tharoor said.

'I wonder what prompted her...': Adhir versus Mamata

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee attended the dinner hosted by the President on the occasion of G20. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said he did not understand what prompted Mamata to rush all the way to Delhi to attend the dinner while many non-BJP CMs stayed away from it.

