Shashi Tharoor injured 'in action', sprains ankle after missing step at Parliament

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said Friday he had sprained his left foot after missing a step while at the Parliament building in Delhi the day before. The MP from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram said he had been forced to miss today's session and would have to cancel weekend plans in his constituency while he recovered.

Tharoor, 66, shared photographs of him in bed with a cast around his left ankle (and looking glum), and said: "A bit of an inconvenience: I badly sprained my left foot in missing a step in Parliament yesterday. After ignoring it for a few hours the pain had become so acute that I had to go to the hospital."

"Am now immobilised w/a cast, missing Parliament today and canceled weekend constituency plans."

Meanwhile, the Congress on Friday pressed for a debate on China's transgressions along the border in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector and forced a brief adjournment of proceedings in the Rajya Sabha. The opposition party's tactics have varied between walkouts, notices and causing a ruckus (and forcing adjournments) as they demand a debate on this subject.

The government, though, has been steadfast in refusing to discuss China's attempts to alter the status quo along the border in the northeastern state or elsewhere.

Similar protests have been held in the Lok Sabha too, where the Congress has been joined by other opposition parties, such as the Trinamool, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena and the Aam Aadmi Party in attempting to hold the government to account.

The winter session of Parliament that began December 7 will have a total of 17 working days, during which the government plans to introduce 16 new Bills.

(With agency inputs)