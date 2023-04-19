Shashi Tharoor looks forward to attend PM Modi's Vande Bharat launch in Kerala as…

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said he looks forward to attend the launch of the first Vande Bharat train in the state to be done by PM Modi on April 25th as progress must be beyond politics. The Thiruvananthapuram MP also tagged railways minister Ashwini Vaaishnaw and expressed his delight that Vande Bharat now reaches Kerala. Tharoor in 2022 urged the Centre to give Vande Bharat to the state. "Delighted that Ashwini Vaishnaw has done just that," Tharoor said.

Shashi Tharoor said progress must be beyond politics.(PTI)

Kerala's first Vande Bharat will cover a distance of 600 lm in 8 hours across the state from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram.

"Bringing Vande Bharat trains to Kerala could address Pinarayi Vijayan's concern for speedy train travel to promote development and alleviate Kerala Congress's concerns about land acquisition and environmental impact. The GOI and the government of Kerala should discuss a win-win outcome in the interests of the state," Shashi Tharoor tweeted in 2022.

Recently, PM Modi flagged off a Vande Bharat Express train in Rajasthan. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot was present at the event. “I express my special gratitude to Gehlot ji. During these days of a political tussle when he is going through several crises, he took out the time for development work and participated in a railway programme. I welcome him,” PM Modi said calling Congress's Gehlot a 'friend'.

