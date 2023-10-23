Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / ‘She’s like a child': Shashi Tharoor's ‘cheap politics’ dig on pics with Mahua Moitra circulated online

‘She’s like a child': Shashi Tharoor's ‘cheap politics’ dig on pics with Mahua Moitra circulated online

ByHT News Desk
Oct 23, 2023 09:13 PM IST

The Thiruvananthapuram MP said that the photographs were taken during Moitra's birthday party, which was attended by around 15 persons

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday slammed the circulation of photographs showing him with Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, saying that it was “an act of cheap politics”, reported PTI.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.(PTI)

The Thiruvananthapuram MP said that the photographs were taken during Moitra's birthday party, which was attended by around 15 persons, including his sister.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

He said that photographs were cropped before being shared on social media by trolls.

“This is just cheap politics. It was the birthday party of that child. Well, she is not a child, but for me, she is like one. That MP is around 20 years younger to me,” Tharoor said, according to PTI. “ It was her birthday party, in which around 15 people, including my sister, participated. Instead of showing the full image, they are spreading the cropped one.”

Tharoor added that he does not give importance to “such trolls” and is busy working for the people. "They are spreading it as a private meeting, but then who clicked the picture," he asked.

Last week, Moitra had also reacted to the photographs saying that she was amused at seeing her photos circulating on social media and had accused the “BJP's troll sena” of being behind it.

“Most amused to see some personal photos of me being circulated on social media by BJP's troll sena,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on October 15.

She added: “I like the green dress better on me than the white blouse. And why bother cropping - show the rest of the folks at dinner as well. Bengal’s women live a life. Not a lie.”

After one of the photographs showed her holding a cigar, Moitra clarified that she does not smoke and instead is allergic to smoking.

“I don’t smoke. (I) am severely allergic to cigarettes. I was just posing for a joke with a friend’s cigar,” she had posted in reply to a comment by a social media user.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
shashi tharoor mahua moitra
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP