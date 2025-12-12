Search
Fri, Dec 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Shashi Tharoor skips Congress meet , sources say he informed of his absence

ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Published on: Dec 12, 2025 12:53 pm IST

Shashi Tharoor skipped a Congress meeting chaired by Rahul Gandhi, citing prior commitments.

Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor skipped the meeting of Congress LS MPs chaired by Rahul Gandhi. According to party sources Tharoor had already informed the party about his unavailability, another senior Congress leader and Chandigarh MP Manish Tiwari was also absent in the meeting.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said he was attending an event in Kolkata and later clarified his absence was due to travel with his mother.(File/PTI)
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said he was attending an event in Kolkata and later clarified his absence was due to travel with his mother.(File/PTI)

ALSO READ | Shocked marital rape not treated with the seriousness it deserves: Shashi Tharoor

According to Shashi Tharoor's X timeline he was at an event hosted by Prabha Khaitan Foundation in Kolkata last night.

Earlier, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on December 1 clarified that he did not intentionally skip the Congress strategic group meeting held a day earlier, stating that he was on a flight returning from Kerala when the meeting took place.

ALSO READ | ‘Neither aware, nor accepted’: Shashi Tharoor on ‘receiving’ Veer Savarkar Award

Responding to questions on his absence, the Lok Sabha MP said, "I did not skip it; I was on a plane, coming from Kerala."

Tharoor's absence from the meeting, chaired by Sonia Gandhi to discuss the party's strategy for the Winter Session--had drawn attention within political circles, especially given that he had also missed the Congress meeting on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue earlier, citing ill health.

According to Tharoor's office, the MP was travelling with his 90-year-old mother on a later flight from Kerala, making it impossible for him to reach Delhi in time. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal was also unable to attend due to his engagements in local body election campaigning in Kerala.

Tharoor had also invited the ire of his party colleagues when he was the lone Congress representative invited to attend the state banquet hosted by the President for visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin.

ALSO READ | 'It's a fine gesture': Shashi Tharoor says nothing wrong in PM Modi gifting Bhagavad Gita to Putin

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera had taken a subtle jibe at Tharoor saying, "Everyone's conscience has a voice. When my leaders aren't invited, but I am, we should understand why the game is being played, who is playing the game, and why we shouldn't be part of it."

Tharoor's repeated absence from key party deliberations has become a point of discussion within the Congress.

Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Shashi Tharoor skips Congress meet , sources say he informed of his absence
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On