Shashi Tharoor suspects a 'cover-up' as Shah Rukh Khan turns 60, presents 'evidence'

"Happy 60th Birthday to the ultimate King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan! I have to admit, I'm finding this ‘60’ number deeply suspicious. A crack team of independent fact-checkers and forensic detectives investigated this ‘60’ claim & concluded: "In the complete and absolute absence of any discernible visual evidence — specifically, no non-photoshopped grey hair, no undeniable signs of slowing down, and a persistent appearance of someone significantly younger — the claim that Shah Rukh Khan is turning 60 cannot be factually confirmed," Tharoor said.

Their verdict? “No grey hair, no slowing down, and an overall vibe of someone decades younger,” Tharoor noted.

Tharoor also said that a crack team of “independent fact-checkers and forensic detectives, who investigated the number 60 claim, found no visual evidence to support the claim”.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Kerala MP and former union minister wished "the ultimate King of Bollywood" a happy birthday and playfully questioned the credibility of his age, declaring that the actor's age was “deeply suspicious”.

Social media is filled with “Happy Birthday SRK” — wishes for actor Shah Rukh Khan — but is he really 60, or is there a conspiracy at play here? According to Congress leader and master wordsmith Shashi Tharoor, the story doesn't quite add up.

"I suspect the official story is a cover-up & that SRK is actually starring in a real-life, decades-long, global-scale Bollywood adaptation of ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’. He's ageing in reverse," he further added, referencing a Hollywood movie.

Tharoor presents ‘evidence’ too Tharoor then continued to present the "findings" of the so-called probe in true Tharoorian flair.

"Look at the evidence: 1. His energy levels today seem higher than they were 20 years ago. 2. His hairstyle has become progressively more youthful. 3. There are no wrinkles a decent lighting crew can't explain away," Tharoor said.

"I predict that by his 70th birthday, he'll be auditioning for teenage roles," Tharoor joked, before adding that he didn't expect to be around when the superstar finally reverts to a child actor. The Kerala MP will be 79 by the time SRK turn 70.

Tharoor also congratulated Shah Rukh Khan on his "unbelievable milestone," urging him to "keep defying physics and biology" for years to come.

Last week, Tharoor lavished praise on Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's 'The Ba****ds of Bollywood' web series.

The politician went on to review Aryan's debut series and said he was at a loss for words after watching it. "I've been battling a cold & cough and cancelled engagements for two days. My staff and my sister, @smitatharoor, persuaded me to turn my eyes away from the computer part of the time towards a @NetflixIndia series, and it's one of the best things I have ever treated myself to: absolute #OTT GOLD!" Tharoor's note read.