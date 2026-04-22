'She filmed her boyfriend burning': 5 chilling details from the Bengaluru murder case

What was meant to be a sweet, a “foreign-style proposal” turned into a gruesome and chilling murder for Kiran, when his 27-year-old partner allegedly set him ablaze in what police describe as a calculated act.

Police suspect that the petrol was arranged in advance, pointing clearly to premeditation. (File Image/PTI)

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The accused has been taken into custody with initial investigation revealing the murder was pre-planned and was driven by anger over being neglected in the relationship. “The accused woman has been taken into custody and questioned. It has been established that she set her lover on fire."

Here are disturbing details from the case:

When did the incident happen? The incident unfolded on Tuesday at around 10 am at Prerana’s house in Ajanapura, when her mother and brother were not at home, and she called Kiran over.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday at around 10 am at Prerana’s house in Ajanapura, when her mother and brother were not at home, and she called Kiran over. How did the murder unfold? After speaking for a while, Prerana allegedly began to blindfold Kiran and tying his hands and legs tightly to a chair. When he questioned why she was restraining him so firmly, she reassured him, saying, “This is a foreign-style proposal, just stay quiet.” Trusting her, and possibly expecting a romantic surprise, Kiran did not resist.

After speaking for a while, Prerana allegedly began to blindfold Kiran and tying his hands and legs tightly to a chair. When he questioned why she was restraining him so firmly, she reassured him, saying, “This is a foreign-style proposal, just stay quiet.” Trusting her, and possibly expecting a romantic surprise, Kiran did not resist. What followed was something he could never have anticipated. Prerana poured petrol over him and set him ablaze. Restrained and unable to move, Kiran had no chance to escape and died on the spot.

What led to the killing? As for the motive, the two had been in a relationship for nearly a year and worked together at a telecom company. Police say tensions had been building, with Prerana allegedly upset over Kiran ignoring her and refusing to marry.

As for the motive, the two had been in a relationship for nearly a year and worked together at a telecom company. Police say tensions had been building, with Prerana allegedly upset over Kiran ignoring her and refusing to marry. What does the accused claim? In her initial statement, Prerana claimed she was in the washroom when she heard a noise and, upon stepping out, found Kiran on fire. However, this version quickly collapsed under investigation. CCTV footage and preliminary findings revealed that Kiran had not brought any fuel with him.

In her initial statement, Prerana claimed she was in the washroom when she heard a noise and, upon stepping out, found Kiran on fire. However, this version quickly collapsed under investigation. CCTV footage and preliminary findings revealed that Kiran had not brought any fuel with him. What are the police saying? Police suspect that the petrol was arranged in advance, pointing clearly to premeditation. “There is a strong suspicion that the petrol was arranged in advance by the accused. This points towards premeditation,” the officer said.

Police suspect that the petrol was arranged in advance, pointing clearly to premeditation. “There is a strong suspicion that the petrol was arranged in advance by the accused. This points towards premeditation,” the officer said. Police also revealed that the accused recorded the entire act on her mobile phone. “Even as the victim was burning, she continued recording the video. This aspect shows the brutality of the crime."

Prerana has been taken into police custody. Officials say it has been established that she set her partner on fire, and further investigation is underway to decode the sequence of events and motive in detail. “The accused woman has been taken into custody and questioned. It has been established that she set her lover on fire. The act appears to have been driven by anger over being neglected in the relationship,” the officers added.

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