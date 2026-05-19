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She means business: A historic year at FKCCI

The Indian Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2025, highlighting a century of advocacy for Indian industry and trade.

Published on: May 19, 2026 06:32 am IST
By Roopa Pai
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In December 2025, the venerable Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) celebrated its centenary, marking 100 years of representing the interests of Indian industry and trade to the government. Founded in 1925 in Calcutta by the then 31-year-old Calcutta businessman Ghanshyam Das Birla under the mentorship of Mahatma Gandhi, ICC played an integral part in the freedom struggle, as the first organized non-governmental body to serve as the voice of indigenous Indian industry.

Uma Reddy

In 2027, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), also co-founded by GD Birla and currently the largest business organization in India, will celebrate its own centenary. Meanwhile, closer home, a similar but older body – the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) – quietly celebrated its 110th anniversary last week. This year’s festivities marked a watershed event; they were presided over by a woman – FKCCI’s first woman president, Uma Reddy.

The idea of a representative body to advocate for the interests of business is an old one – the Marseille Chambre de Commerce was established in France as early as 1599. Surprisingly, the Glasgow Chamber of Commerce (GCC), Britain’s oldest, only made its appearance in 1783, founded in the aftermath of American independence by panicked Glaswegian merchants whose prosperity, built on the trade in Virginia tobacco, was in jeopardy. One of the GCC’s top priorities was to fiercely oppose the East India Company’s trade monopoly with India.

Today, FKCCI has nearly 5000 direct members, drawn from trade, manufacturing and service industries across a variety of sectors; and 140 trade associations, representing various specialist groups – the Electronic City Industries Association, for instance— apart from the Chambers of every district in Karnataka. Each member comes with their own unique challenges and needs – training programs, better connectivity, improved infrastructure, revision of minimum wages; all of them must be well-represented by FKCCI.

It’s a tall order, but president Uma Reddy is unfazed. An electrical engineer who went solo right after she graduated from the University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering in 1984, in an age when women entrepreneurs were almost unheard of, she has served on FKCCI’s managing committee for several years now, and understands the brief. Plus, her stint on the PM’s council for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) has given her keen insights into a sector she is particularly interested in supporting. “It is such an honour to lead an organization that Sir MV founded,” she says. “I will do whatever it takes to live up to it.”

(Roopa Pai is a writer who has carried on a longtime love affair with her hometown Bengaluru)

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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