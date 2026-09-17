Shehzad Poonawalla set to join Prime Video's 'Rise and Fall' Season 2 after BJP exit

Former BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla is set to join reality TV show ‘Rise and Fall.’ The politician's participation in the Prime Video show was confirmed after a trailer for the second season aired online on social media.

Shehzad Poonawalla has urged the BJP to accept his resignation from the party.

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Poonawalla's participation in the reality TV show also comes after his exit from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The political commentator quit the BJP earlier this year in August. Speaking to reporters, the spokesperson said he submitted his resignation after “long and hard contemplation."

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{{^usCountry}} “Due to pressing emergency financial and personal circumstances, I will move into the private sector, but wherever possible and in whatever format possible, I will continue to support the vision and work of Prime Minister Modi and the BJP,” he said. “I am only leaving the Vyavastha (organisation) not the Vyakti (people) or Vichar (ideology),” Poonawalla added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Due to pressing emergency financial and personal circumstances, I will move into the private sector, but wherever possible and in whatever format possible, I will continue to support the vision and work of Prime Minister Modi and the BJP,” he said. “I am only leaving the Vyavastha (organisation) not the Vyakti (people) or Vichar (ideology),” Poonawalla added. {{/usCountry}}

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Tehseen Poonawaalla also took to X to congratulate the former BJP spokesperson on his "new chapter."

"Dearest Shehzad, here is wishing you all the best as you embark on your new journey in "Reality Television entertainment!". May you have all the "Rise" & may you never "Fall!". You genuinely were the best Spokesperson that I came across, much much better than me & may you RISE, RISE, RISE and do much better than me on Reality TV. (that's not difficult!)," Poonawaalla wrote on X.

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Rise and Fall Season 2 to air Sept 26

The new season for Prime Video's Rise and Fall is set to air on September 26, 2026.

Produced by Banijay Asia, the series will stream daily at 12pm on Prime Video and the MX Player Android app.

Along with Poonawaalaa, actress Swara Bhasker, reality television veteran Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and television actor Karan Patel will also be joining the show.

The second season will be hosted by cricket legen Virender Sehway, replacing Asheneer Grover.