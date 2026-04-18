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Sheikh Hasina extradition request under legal review, says India

"We will continue to engage constructively on the issue with all stakeholders,” Randhir Jaiswal told a weekly media briefing.

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 06:58 am IST
By Rezaul H Laskar
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New Delhi : India said on Friday that the Bangladesh government’s request for extraditing former premier Sheikh Hasina is being examined as part of judicial and legal processes, while emphasising that New Delhi will constructively engage with all stakeholders on the matter.

India examining Bangladesh request to extradite Sheikh Hasina, says govt(X/ ANI)

There has been a subtle shift in India’s position on the matter, which was also raised when Bangladesh foreign minister Khalilur Rahman met external affairs minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi on April 8, especially in view of the Indian side’s focus on forging a working relationship with the new government in Dhaka. Hasina has lived in self-exile in India since she fled Bangladesh in August 2024 after the ouster of her government following weeks of student-led protests. Bangladesh’s erstwhile interim government first made the request for her extradition in December 2024.

“The request is being examined as part of ongoing judicial and internal legal processes. We will continue to engage constructively on the issue with all stakeholders,” Jaiswal told a weekly media briefing in response to a question from HT.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rezaul H Laskar

Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

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