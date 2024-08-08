Sheikh Hasina's daughter Saima Wazed: 'Can't see, hug my mother…'

Saima Wazed, the daughter of Bangladesh's former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, expressed her sadness at not being able to see her mother amid political turmoil in her country. Saima Wazed, the daughter of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, expressed sadness at being unable to meet her mother as the ex-Bangladesh PM deals with her ouster from government (Twitter/@WHOSEARO)

Wazed wrote in a post on X, “Heartbroken with the loss of life in my country that I love. So heartbroken that I cannot see and hug my mother during this difficult time.”

Saima Wazed also reaffirmed her commitment to her role as the regional director for the World Health Organisation's Southeast Asia division.

Aftermath of resignation

On Monday, Sheikh Hasina resigned from the post of prime minister, after widespread student protests called for her to step down. Clashes between the government and the protestors led to the deaths of 300 people, including security forces.

Fearing for her safety, she fled Dhaka and took refuge in New Delhi.

Sheikh Hasina fled Dhaka in a military aircraft and, according to her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, plans to stay in Delhi until she chooses a place of asylum.

In an interview with NDTV, Hasina's son said, “It was her dream to turn Bangladesh into a developed country and she worked so hard for it over the last 15 years, keeping it safe from militants and as well as from terrorism, and in spite of all of that, this vocal minority, the opposition, the militants have now seized power.”

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, is expected to be sworn in as head of the interim government on Thursday, days after the dissolution of parliament and consensus between the military, opposition and student movement leaders.

"Violence is our enemy. Please don’t create more enemies. Be calm and get ready to build the country,” Yunus stated.