Shibu Soren tested negative for coronavirus, released from Gurugram hospital

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 12:09 IST

JMM president and former Union minister Shibu Soren, 76, was released from Medanta hospital in Gurugram on Sunday after he tested negative for SARS-Cov-2.

“Guruji’s test report came on Saturday evening, he was discharged from hospital on Sunday noon,” JMM general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya said. He said Soren was doing well and stepped out from hospital without any assistance. His health parameters too were reportedly good, he said.

Soren will stay in Delhi for a few days and would be back in Ranchi later.

There were speculations that he might attend the monsoon session of Parliament beginning September 14.

Soren, the former Jharkhand chief minister, was elected to the Rajya Sabha this year.

The septuagenarian leader had breathing problems and was admitted to Medanta, Ranchi, on August 24 after he tested positive for coronavirus on August 21. His wife Roopi Soren tested positive as well for the virus. Several others posted at his official residence in Ranchi too tested positive.

Roopi remained in home isolation in Ranchi, while Shibu was admitted to a hospital three days after the swab test result confirmed he too was infected.

His son and Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, however, decided to shift his father to Gurugram on doctors’ advice.

Accordingly, Shibu was taken to Gurgaon by Bhubaneswar-New Delhi special Rajdhani express on August 25 and admitted to Medanta on arrival the next day.

The JMM president had a urinary tract infection earlier for which he was treated in AIIMS, New Delhi, and Apollo hospital, Chennai. The infection is reported to be under control now.