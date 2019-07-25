Shifted out of finance ministry, Garg seeks early retirement

New Delhi

Senior bureaucrat and former finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg will take over the charge of power secretary even as he waits for the government’s approval to his request for voluntary retirement on October 31, according to a tweet from his official account on Thursday evening.

Earlier in the day, there was buzz that Garg could resign from service over what is widely seen as a demotion. He took over as finance secretary in March.

“The government may accept his request immediately or he may have to serve a three-month notice period. Or, he may be relieved in between,” an official with direct knowledge of the matter said on condition of anonymity.

Garg added in his last tweet from the tweeter handle @SecretaryDEA on Thursday evening that he had handed over the charge of economic affairs. “Learnt so much in the Finance Ministry and Economic Affairs Dept. Will take charge in Power Ministry tomorrow. Have also applied for Voluntary Retirement from the IAS with effect from 31st October,” the tweet, put out at 5.10 pm, said.

Garg was secretary in the Department of Economic affairs (DEA) and was designated as finance secretary since he was the senior-most bureaucrat among the five secretaries in the finance ministry.

According to retired bureaucrats, the position at the finance ministry is considered a high-profile posting in comparison to the position of the power secretary.

Garg was due to retire in October 31, 2020, when he turned 60-years. He joined the service in 1983 as an IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre. He was appointed DEA secretary in June 21, 2017. In March this year, he was elevated as the finance secretary after the retirement of Hasmukh Adhia in December 2018.

Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) secretary Atanu Chakraborty (1985-batch, Gujarat cadre) has replaced Garg as finance secretary in Wednesday’s bureaucratic reshuffle that saw two dozen officials being moved around. Other secretaries in the finance ministry are financial services secretary Rajiv Kumar (1984-batch, Jharkhand cadre), revenue secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey (1984-batch, Maharashtra cadre), expenditure secretary GC Murmu (1985-batch, Gujarat cadre) and DIPAM secretary Anil Kumar Khachi (1986-batch, Himachal Pradesh cadre).

