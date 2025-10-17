Shilpa Shetty pulls travel plea after Bombay HC's reluctance for relief

Actor Shilpa Shetty on Thursday withdrew her application before the Bombay High Court seeking permission to travel abroad, after the bench expressed its unwillingness to grant her relief. Actor Shilpa Shetty with husband Raj Kundra.

Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra have approached the court challenging Look Out Circulars (LOCs) issued against them by the Mumbai police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in connection with a ₹60.48-crore cheating case.

Appearing before a division bench of chief justice Shree Chandrashekhar and justice Gautam Ankhad, their counsel, advocate Niranjan Mundargi, informed the court that Shetty was not pressing her plea as her plans to travel had not materialised. “As and when she and her husband desire to travel in future, they will file a fresh application seeking permission from the court,” Mundargi said.

Shetty had earlier sought to visit Los Angeles between October 21 and 24 to attend a YouTube event, and later Colombo and the Maldives for business-related engagements linked to her hospitality venture, Hotel Bastian.

The court, however, had questioned the necessity of her travel and sought to examine the invitation or agreement for the event.