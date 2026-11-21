Perched on Shimla’s tranquil Chaura Maidan enclave, Hotel Peterhoff has witnessed history unfolding across the arc of India’s journey, from a British colony to an independent nation. Flanked by the Himachal State Museum on one side and the stately Viceregal Lodge on the other, the Tudor-style estate is ringed by dense deodar forests. Commissioned in 1863 as the summer seat of the British Raj, the estate housed seven consecutive Viceroys at the zenith of imperial power. Following Independence and the

Hotel Peterhoff in Shimla. The estate housed seven consecutive Viceroys at the zenith of imperial power and later served as a courtroom for the trial of Nathuram Godse. (WIKIMEDIA COMMONS) more less