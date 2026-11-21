Perched on Shimla’s tranquil Chaura Maidan enclave, Hotel Peterhoff has witnessed history unfolding across the arc of India’s journey, from a British colony to an independent nation. Flanked by the Himachal State Museum on one side and the stately Viceregal Lodge on the other, the Tudor-style estate is ringed by dense deodar forests. Commissioned in 1863 as the summer seat of the British Raj, the estate housed seven consecutive Viceroys at the zenith of imperial power. Following Independence and the
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shailee Dogra is a Principal Correspondent covering Himachal Pradesh. While working with Hindustan Times since February 2006, her journalism experience spans across covering crime, court, Mohali, Panchkula, in addition to covering the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Reporting for Himachal Bureau, she covers politics, security, public policy, finance, industries and commerce, rural development, legal affairs, environment. Her focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace, affairs related to tribal areas of the state.