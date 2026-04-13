...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Shipping minister calls for transparency in port operations

Union minister for shipping Sarbananda Sonowal has asked the country’s marine regulator to ensure transparency in port operations and clamp down on any “profiteering” by handlers and agencies so that vessels don’t face undue charges in the wake of the ongoing Strait of Hormuz crisis

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 05:28 am IST
By Zia Haq, New Delhi
Advertisement

Union minister for shipping Sarbananda Sonowal has asked the country’s marine regulator to ensure transparency in port operations and clamp down on any “profiteering” by handlers and agencies so that vessels don’t face undue charges in the wake of the ongoing Strait of Hormuz crisis.

Shipping minister calls for transparency in port operations

The instructions were issued to the shipping directorate during a review last week, which assessed maritime traffic and operations to ensure smooth passage of shipments and supplies.

The government took coordinated measures for “rapid stabilisation” of port operations with minimal impact on trade after initial backlogs due to sudden disruptions due to the West Asian war, Sonowal said.

“Realtime monitoring and swift interventions made port operations smooth and cleared all backlog efficiently so that trade and port operations remain resilient,” Sonowal said.

The marine regulator has been asked to ensure all measures rolled out to cushion the impact of supply disruptions, including waivers of certain rents and concessions on reefer charges (cooling of refrigerated ships) are passed on to vessels, according to the minister.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Zia Haq

Zia Haq reports on public policy, economy and agriculture. Particularly interested in development economics and growth theories.

Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / Shipping minister calls for transparency in port operations
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.