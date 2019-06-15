Today in New Delhi, India
Shiv Sena appoints Vinayak Raut as party leader for Lok Sabha

Member of Parliament from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituency of Maharashtra, Raut has been appointed as the group leader of Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party in Lok Sabha.

Vinayak Raut has been appointed as the group leader of Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party in Lok Sabha.

Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Bhaurao Raut was appointed to represent the party in the lower house of the parliament on Saturday here.

Member of Parliament from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituency of Maharashtra, Raut has been appointed as the group leader of Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party in Lok Sabha.

Shiv Sena has a strength of 18 members in the 17th Lok Sabha.

Raut was previously elected as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from Vile-Parle for 1999-2004 and member of Maharashtra Legislative Council from Shiv Sena in 2012.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 17:17 IST

