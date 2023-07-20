Uddhav meets Ajit first time since split in NCP

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, days after the latter joined hands with the Eknath Shinde faction of the Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar (right) with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray (centre) and party leader Aaditya Thackeray in Mumbai on Wednesday. (PTI)

Uddhav met Ajit after attending the proceedings in the state legislative council for a brief period. The former chief minister, along with his son and MLA Aaditya Thackeray and other leaders, visited Ajit in his office.

“I wish him good work in the government. Ajit Pawar worked with me as deputy chief minister when I was the chief minister,” Uddhav told reporters after meeting Pawar.

Ajit was Uddhav’s deputy in the previous Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government

“The people of the state and various sections of society like farmers are facing several problems. I asked Ajit Pawar to work for them and solve their problems. In today’s power-hungry politics, the people of Maharashtra can expect Ajit Pawar to work and resolve their problems,” he added.

Ajit told reporters that when he learnt about Uddhav’s visit to the council, he invited him to his office. Uddhav accepted the invitation, he said.