Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut reacts to J&K situation with 'surgical strike' jibe

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday expressed concern over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, where a number of civilians have been killed by terrorists in the past few days. Calling the situation "worrisome", Raut said that migrants are being targeted and demanded a statement from home minister Amit Shah or defence minister Rajnath Singh.

"The situation in J&K is worrisome. Bihari migrants, Kashmiri Pandits and Sikhs are being targeted... When it's about Pakistan, you talk of surgical strikes. Then, it should be done for China too... Defence Min or HM need to tell the nation what's the situation Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh," Raut was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

His statement came a day after two more non-locals were shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. The incident happened in Wanpoh area of Kulgam district on Sunday evening. Another grievously wounded labourer was being treated for multiple injuries.

All three hailed from outside the Union Territory. The terrorists fired indiscriminately on a group of people, killing two and injuring one, a police spokesperson said soon after the attack.

The incident on Sunday was the third attack on non-locals in Kashmir in two days. With this, 11 people have so far been killed in October.

A street vendor from Bihar was killed in the Eidgah area of Srinagar on Saturday evening. A carpenter from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh was killed at Litter in Pulwama district on the same day.

Political leaders from Bihar too have strongly condemned the recent civilian killings in the Kashmir valley.

"I believe that these 'targeted' civilian killings are carried out with the support of Pakistan supporters and Taliban sympathisers. I strongly condemn these incidents. I believe that the government, under PM Modi's guidance, will take strong action against this incident," said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nikhil Anand.

Rajiv Ranjan, Janata Dal-United leader said, "The infiltrators find it difficult to digest that the Central government is paving the way for development in the Union territory. Following this, such barbaric incidents happen. I believe in the Central government and hope that they will take strong action on this."

The security forces in the union territory have undertaken many counter-terrorist operations over the past few days and as many as 13 terrorists have been killed in nine encounters.