Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant booked for ‘imported’ remark on Shaina NC

ByHT News Desk
Nov 01, 2024 05:58 PM IST

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant booked for ‘imported’ remark on Shaina NC

Shiv Sena (UBT) member of parliament Arvind Sawant was on Friday booked by the Mumbai Police for his alleged controversial remark against Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena candidate Shaina NC.

According to an ANI report, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena filed a complaint against Sawant in Mumbai's Nagpada police station for calling its candidate an “imported maal”.

“Look at her condition. She was in the BJP all her life and now she has gone to another party. Imported 'maal' does not work here, only original 'maal' works here,” Sawant was quoted by ANI as saying.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant and Shaina NC
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant and Shaina NC

The Shiv Sena party emphasised that under the provisions of the Bhartiya Nyay Sahita (Indian Penal Code), this behaviour amounts to an act of outraging a woman's modesty, in violation of Sections 354 and 509 of the IPC.

"I am writing to file a formal complaint against Arvind Sawant, a sitting Member of Parliament, for his derogatory and highly objectionable remarks directed at Shaina NC, referring to her as a "real maal" (translated as "sexy bomb")," the Sena letter read.

"This language, objectifying a woman in a public and influential setting, not only demeans the individual but also sends a deeply disturbing message to society, trivializing the respect and dignity of women," the letter said.

"Under the provisions of the Bhartiya Nyay Sahita (Indian Penal Code), this behavior amounts to an act of outraging a woman's modesty, in violation of Sections 354 and 509 of the IPC. By using such terms, Sawant has exhibited a gross disregard for the principles of respect, equality, and decency that are fundamental to our society and legal framework," it added.

‘Maha Vinash Aghadi don’t respect women': Shaina NC

"We all know that "MahaVinashAghadi" don't respect women... Ma Mumba Devi's blessing is with me, I am a woman but not "maal". If you are to make derogatory remarks against any woman, then this is the FIR and the law will take its course," Shaina NC said after an FIR against Sawant was registered.

Mumbai Police has registered a case under BNS sections - 79 and 356 (2)... When you outrage the modesty of a woman, do you think that the woman will keep quiet? Women of Maharashtra will give them a befitting reply," she added.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
