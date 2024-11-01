Menu Explore
Uddhav faction's Arvind Sawant calls Shaina NC 'imported maal', Sena leader retorts

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Nov 01, 2024 03:05 PM IST

Arvind Sawant also targeted Shaina NC for having been in the BJP 'all her life' but joining CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena to contest the Maharashtra polls.

In yet another instance of a male politician using derogatory language for a female leader, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant called former BJP leader Shaina NC ‘imported maal' on Friday.

BJP’s Shaina NC (Yogen Shah)
BJP’s Shaina NC (Yogen Shah)

Shaina NC will contest the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls as the Mumbadevi candidate of chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, an alliance partner of the BJP.

Also Read: FIR against BJP worker for abusive language against Congress’s Jayshree Thorat

“Look at her condition. She was in the BJP all her life and now has gone to another party. ‘Imported maal' does not work here, only ‘original maal’ works here,” Sawant told ANI.

Sawant later accused Shaina NC and leaders of the ruling Mahayuti (BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP) coalition of attempting to set a ‘fake narrative’ against him.

“They are twisting my statement. What I said was Amin Patel is a local and she is an outsider so this ‘imported maal’ will not be accepted in the Mumbadevi constituency,” he said.

Patel, the sitting Congress MLA from Mumbadevi who has been winning the seat since 2009, is the candidate of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (SP).

Hitting back, Shaina NC remarked Sawant's statement was a ‘reflection of his mentality’ and people of Mumbadevi would ‘teach’ him and his party a ‘lesson.’

"Does he think every woman of Mumbadevi is a ‘maal’? You don't respect a woman. You use such words for a capable woman who is in politics. Now you will be ‘behaal’ (defeated). You (Sawant) will have to apologise at Nagpada police station’ she told ANI.

Also Read: From fashion designing to politics, 5 things about about Shaina NC

Maharashtra will vote in a single phase on November 20. The counting of votes for all 288 assembly seats will be held on November 23.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
