Shaina NC: From fashion designing to politics – 5 things about Shiv Sena's Mumbadevi candidate for Maharashtra election
Shaina NC, former BJP spokesperson, will contest from the Mumbadevi seat in Mumbai, where her main rival is sitting Congress MLA Amin Patel.
Shaina NC, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson, joined the Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Monday, hours after the party fielded her from the Mumbadevi constituency for the upcoming assembly election.
Shaina NC will contest from the Mumbadevi seat in Mumbai, where her main rival is sitting Congress MLA Amin Patel. She joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Eknath Shinde, just weeks ahead of the assembly election in the state.
Besides Shaina NC, the Shiv Sena released the list of 14 other candidates for the Maharashtra assembly poll.
The Mumbadevi constituency is a part of the Mumbai Lok Sabha seat and has been represented by Congress' Amin Patel since 2009.
Earlier, there were reports that the BJP could field Shaina NC from the Worli constituency. However, the Shiv Sena fielded Milind Deora from the seat as Mahayuti candidate.
The Worli constituency will see a high-profile contest between Milind Deora and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray
Who is Shaina NC, Shiv Sena candidate from Mumbadevi?
- Shaina NC or Shaina Nana Chudasama is an Indian fashion designer, politician, and social worker.
- A daughter of the former Sheriff of Mumbai, Nana Chudasama, Shaina NC is known in the Indian fashion industry as the ‘Queen of Drapes’ for draping a saree (sari) in fifty-four different ways, according to Prasar Bharati. Shaina NC also holds a record in the Guinness Book of World Records for fastest saree drape.
- In 2004, Shaina NC entered politics in 2004 and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She had been a national spokesperson for the BJP, a member of the national executive council of BJP, and the treasurer of the BJP’s Maharashtra unit.
- She has been a frequent participant in debates on television news channels, where she discusses current affairs, party perspectives, and social issues.
- Shaina is also involved in social work through her charity fashion shows and two NGOs, ‘I Love Mumbai’ and ‘Giants Welfare Foundation’. Shaina holds a degree in political science from St. Xavier's College, Mumbai, and a diploma in fashion design from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York.