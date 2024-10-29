Shaina NC: From fashion designing to politics – 5 things about Shiv Sena's Mumbadevi candidate for Maharashtra election

Shaina NC, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson, joined the Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Monday, hours after the party fielded her from the Mumbadevi constituency for the upcoming assembly election. Shaina NC with father Nana Chudasama.(HT File)

Shaina NC will contest from the Mumbadevi seat in Mumbai, where her main rival is sitting Congress MLA Amin Patel. She joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Eknath Shinde, just weeks ahead of the assembly election in the state.

Besides Shaina NC, the Shiv Sena released the list of 14 other candidates for the Maharashtra assembly poll.

The Mumbadevi constituency is a part of the Mumbai Lok Sabha seat and has been represented by Congress' Amin Patel since 2009.

Earlier, there were reports that the BJP could field Shaina NC from the Worli constituency. However, the Shiv Sena fielded Milind Deora from the seat as Mahayuti candidate.

The Worli constituency will see a high-profile contest between Milind Deora and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray

Who is Shaina NC, Shiv Sena candidate from Mumbadevi?