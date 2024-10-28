Maharashtra polls: Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena names BJP's Shaina NC as candidate from Mumbadevi

Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Monday announced 13 more candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.



Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shaina NC will contest the Mumbadevi constituency on the Shiv Sena ticket. She is currently a spokesperson of the BJP. The Mumbadevi constituency is a part of Mumbai Lok Sabha seat and has been represented by Congress since 2009.



This comes a day after the Shiv Sena announced 20 candidates in its new list for the November 20 assembly elections. Sena Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora is the party candidate against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray in Worli.



Sanjay Nirupam has been fielded from Dindoshi assembly seat while Nilesh Rane, son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane, will contest elections from the Kudal seat. BJP’s Shaina NC will contest the Maharashtra elections on a Shiv Sena ticket(Yogen Shah)

Eknath Shinde files nomination

Earlier in the day, chief minister Eknath Shinde filed his nomination from Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly constituency. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded Kedar Dighe, the nephew of Thane strongman late Anand Dighe, from the seat.



Before filing his nomination papers, Shinde sought blessings from Yogiraj Maharaj Goswami of sant Eknath Maharaj's dynasty. “This is a fight between Vikas (development) and Vinash (destruction),” the CM was quoted by PTI as saying.



The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises BJP, Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP.



Both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition MVA -- comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress -- have no stone unturned to secure victory in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.



The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.