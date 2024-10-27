MUMBAI: Tension gripped Sangamner – the assembly constituency of senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat – after a local BJP leader Vasant Deshmukh allegedly made derogatory remarks about Thorat’s daughter Jayshree, in a rally organised by former BJP MP Sujay Vikhe-Patil on Friday. FIR against BJP worker for abusive language against Congress’s Jayshree Thorat

The incident sparked violence in Sangamner, Ahilyanagar district – angry mob attacked vehicles belonging to Mahayuti leaders and attempted to set them ablaze. Jayshree Thorat, former MLC Sudhir Tambe and other party leaders also staged a sit-in protest outside the police station for seven hours until authorities registered an FIR in the early hours of Saturday, against Deshmukh, who is absconding.

Vikhe-Patil had organised a public rally ‘Yuva Sankalp Melava’ at Dhandarphal village, in Sangamner. As videos of Deshmukh’s speech circulated on social media, Thorat supporters retaliated, highlighting the escalating political rivalry between the Thorat and Vikhe-Patil families in Ahilyanagar.

Meanwhile, president of state commission for women, Rupali Chakankar, directed the superintendent of police of Ahilyanagar to take immediate action against Deshmukh.

Criticising the ruling Mahayuti combine, Jayshree said, “It is objectionable that a man of his age should speak in this way about a woman old enough to be his grand-daughter. He is absconding, but I am strong enough to face such people.”

Her father, Balasheb Thorat, added: “It’s not just a question of my daughter alone. No one should use such language for any woman. Deshmukh is absconding – who is protecting him?”

Sujay Vikhe-Patil condemned the language used by Deshmukh but called for action against those who vandalised their vehicles. “Vasant Deshmukh was speaking aggressively. I tried to stop him twice, but was unable to do so as I was on a phone call. Police should take action against him; and also those who vandalised our cars.”

He called the attack on the vehicles a conspiracy to kill him.

BJP however distanced itself from the incident. The party’s state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said: “Jayshree Thorat is like sister. Action should be taken against Deshmukh. But at the same time the opposition should not use this incident as an opportunity against Sujay Vikhe-Patil who has nothing to do with it.”

Slamming BJP, Congress state unit president Nana Patole said, “The filthy language used against Jayashree Thorat reflects the BJP’s attitude towards their so-called ‘Ladki Bahins’.”