Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut booked for article against PM in party mouthpiece

PTI |
Dec 12, 2023 07:01 AM IST

The complaint was filed against Raut, who is the executive editor of the paper, by BJP Yavatmal convener Nitin Bhutada

Yavatmal police on Monday registered an offence against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut for writing an allegedly objectionable article against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the party mouthpiece 'Saamana', an official said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut(PTI)

The complaint was filed against Raut, who is the executive editor of the paper, by BJP Yavatmal convener Nitin Bhutada, he said.

As per the complaint, Bhutada claimed Raut had written an objectionable article against PM Modi on December 11.

A case was registered against Raut under Indian Penal Code sections 153 (A), 505 (2) and 124 (A) at Umarkhed police station for promoting enmity between different groups and other offences, the official said.

