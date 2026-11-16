DK Shivakumar on Monday shifted to a property where Mahatma Gandhi stayed during a 1927 visit after it was renamed Ganga and designated as the Karnataka chief minister’s official residence and office in Bengaluru, even as experts and the Opposition questioned the move, citing its heritage.

Mahatma Gandhi stayed at the building during a 1927 visit.

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The 160-year-old property, previously known as Kumarakrupa Guest House, was once Mysore Diwan K Seshadri Iyer’s private residence. It was renovated before Shivakumar moved in with his family and associates on Monday from his private residence to the government-owned property.

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Shivakumar’s predecessors, Siddaramaiah and B S Yediyurappa, avoided Anugraha, previously the official residence of the state’s top elected official, due to a perception of bad luck.

Ganga, which has hosted prominent historical and political figures, has 12 rooms, halls, and a kitchen. The Public Works Department (PWD) carried out repairs, including flooring, electrical work, carpeting, and painting, while retaining the stone exterior and old teakwood doors, windows, and cabinets.

The renovated rooms have been named after rivers, including Hemavati, Shalmala and Tungabhadra, following the theme of other government properties, Krishna and Kaveri.

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{{^usCountry}} A PWD official overseeing the project said Iyer, who served as the diwan from 1883 to 1901 and was a devotee of Lord Kumaraswamy, named the property Kumarakripa. “It came under government ownership in 1918 and was subsequently used as a state guest house.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A PWD official overseeing the project said Iyer, who served as the diwan from 1883 to 1901 and was a devotee of Lord Kumaraswamy, named the property Kumarakripa. “It came under government ownership in 1918 and was subsequently used as a state guest house.” {{/usCountry}}

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Historian Suresh Moona argued that the property should have been preserved as a memorial to Iyer, citing its historical significance and association with Gandhi.

The Opposition Janata Dal (Secular) described the conversion as a betrayal of history. The government maintained that the building’s heritage character would be preserved.