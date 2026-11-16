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Shivakumar moves into Gandhi-linked property designated as new official CM residence

The Opposition questioned the move of designating the property as the chief minister’s residence, citing its heritage

Updated on: Nov 16, 2026, 10:41:48 IST
By Arun Dev
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DK Shivakumar on Monday shifted to a property where Mahatma Gandhi stayed during a 1927 visit after it was renamed Ganga and designated as the Karnataka chief minister’s official residence and office in Bengaluru, even as experts and the Opposition questioned the move, citing its heritage.

Mahatma Gandhi stayed at the building during a 1927 visit.
Mahatma Gandhi stayed at the building during a 1927 visit.

The 160-year-old property, previously known as Kumarakrupa Guest House, was once Mysore Diwan K Seshadri Iyer’s private residence. It was renovated before Shivakumar moved in with his family and associates on Monday from his private residence to the government-owned property.

Shivakumar’s predecessors, Siddaramaiah and B S Yediyurappa, avoided Anugraha, previously the official residence of the state’s top elected official, due to a perception of bad luck.

Ganga, which has hosted prominent historical and political figures, has 12 rooms, halls, and a kitchen. The Public Works Department (PWD) carried out repairs, including flooring, electrical work, carpeting, and painting, while retaining the stone exterior and old teakwood doors, windows, and cabinets.

The renovated rooms have been named after rivers, including Hemavati, Shalmala and Tungabhadra, following the theme of other government properties, Krishna and Kaveri.

Historian Suresh Moona argued that the property should have been preserved as a memorial to Iyer, citing its historical significance and association with Gandhi.

The Opposition Janata Dal (Secular) described the conversion as a betrayal of history. The government maintained that the building’s heritage character would be preserved.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arun Dev

Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics.

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Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
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