Congress vs Congress over Karnataka CM's Mekedatu approval appeal before PM Modi: 'My state, my right'

Internal differences within Congress over the Mekedatu dam across Cauvery river emerged on Saturday as Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) chief Manickam Tagore opposed Karnataka chief minister DK Shivakumar's approval appeal before Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Karnataka Governor Sudha Yadav and state Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru on Friday. (@DKShivakumar X)

Hours later, Shivakumar dismissed his fellow Congress leader's objection saying he was “least bothered”, and said that the Supreme Court had cleared the way for the state to protect its people’s rights and build the dam.

The construction of Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery River has been a point of contention between the two southern states.

‘Govt must not grant any approval' In a post on X, Manickam Tagore shared a clip showing Shivakumar saying in the presence of PM Modi that the government must grant required approvals for the dam project.

However, the Tamil Nadu Congress chief strongly objected to the appeal and said that the construction of the dam is illegal and will also have a huge impact on the lives of farmers as. He criticised Shivakumar for making the remarks in presence of PM Modi at an event in Mysuru.

He alleged that Shivakumar's ‘stubborn’ stance violates both Supreme Court directives and the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal.

"It is deeply condemnable that Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mysuru, said, "No one can stop the construction of the dam at Mekedatu," and that the central government must give its final approval for it," Tagore wrote on X, adding that Karnataka CM's remarks go against the principle of federalism and aims to destroy farmers' livelihood in Tamil Nadu.

He also urged the Centre not to approve the Mekedatu dam without complete consultation and consent of the lower-riparian states, such as Tamil Nadu itself. He emphasised that the Tamil Nadu government will never allow this project in the State.

"Since Tamil Nadu is a lower-riparian state in the Cauvery River water-sharing arrangement, Karnataka cannot unilaterally implement any project that affects our rights. The central government must not grant any permission to build the Mekedatu dam without the full consent of the lower-riparian states. Granting approval for the Mekedatu project without Tamil Nadu's consent is not only illegal but will also severely affect the lives of farmers in the delta districts," he wrote on X.

He stressed that the Centre is responsible for preventing Karnataka from constructing the Mekedatu dam.