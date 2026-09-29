Karnataka chief minister DK Shivakumar on Monday sought the Centre’s intervention to expedite major infrastructure and water projects, resolve Defence land issues in Bengaluru and address the state’s concerns over the Coastal Zone Management Plan and proposed Western Ghats Ecologically Sensitive Area notification.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh with Karnataka chief minister DK Shivakumar in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

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During meetings with Union ministers in New Delhi, the CM pressed for faster decisions on projects involving Bengaluru’s roads and tunnels, the ₹16,745 crore Mekedatu drinking water project and the ₹21,167.93 crore Upper Bhadra project.

In his meeting with the Defence minister, Shivakumar sought early resolution of seven pending issues involving Defence land in Bengaluru. One of the major proposals is to use 730 acres near Iblur Firing Range as a permanent public park. “The State has proposed the land be used exclusively as a public park, without commercial development, while ownership remains with the Defence authorities,” Shivakumar said, according to the statement.

He also sought a solution for 10 notified slums located on about 43.838 acres of Defence land. Karnataka has proposed transferring government land of equivalent area at a suitable alternative location, citing difficulties in identifying equal value land within Bengaluru.

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{{^usCountry}} “The State has proposed transferring government land of equivalent area at a suitable alternative location,” Shivakumar said, adding that urgent permission was also sought for repair and redevelopment of the slum areas, particularly as monsoon rains had caused flooding. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The State has proposed transferring government land of equivalent area at a suitable alternative location,” Shivakumar said, adding that urgent permission was also sought for repair and redevelopment of the slum areas, particularly as monsoon rains had caused flooding. {{/usCountry}}

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On building height restrictions around HAL Airport and Air Force Station Yelahanka, the CM sought a review of the restrictions applicable within a 20 km radius of defence airports.

“While balancing flight safety with Bengaluru’s development requirements, the State has proposed limiting the mandatory NOC requirement to a 15 km radius from the aerodrome reference point,” he said.

Karnataka has also sought Defence land for a 24 metre road connecting Lower Agaram Road near the Government Hospital to Sarjapur Road through Ejipura Junction. The road, planned along Bellandur Lake, is intended to improve east south connectivity and reduce pressure on the Inner and Outer Ring Roads. “The State has requested early working permission as the project has already been tendered and awarded,”the CM said.

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For the proposed Bengaluru Urban Vehicular Twin Tunnel Project, Karnataka has sought 2.039 acres of Defence land for a ramp near Hebbal and permission for the tunnel to pass through Defence areas near Mekhri Circle without disturbing the surface land. The state also objected to a proposed licence fee of 33% of the land cost, amounting to ₹60.72 crore. “The State requested that the licence fee be reduced to 2%,” Shivakumar said.

The other Defence land proposals include 6.837 acres for an 18 metre wide link road connecting Airport Road to Sarovara Layout and 0.775 acres from DGQA and PRTC to widen the existing two lane road at Mekhri Circle to three lanes.

In a separate meeting with Union environment, forest and climate change minister Bhupender Yadav, Shivakumar raised concerns over the revision of the Coastal Zone Management Plan and the proposed Western Ghats ESA notification.

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The state has sought survey number wise verification of CZMP maps using authenticated revenue records, satellite imagery and ground verification. It has also sought recognition of traditional fishing infrastructure and protection for long established coastal settlements and community structures.

Shivakumar said Karnataka was not seeking weaker environmental protection. “Karnataka is not seeking dilution of protection for ecologically sensitive areas, including mangroves, sand dunes, turtle nesting habitats and other CRZ I areas. The State is seeking accurate mapping, scientific delineation and a balanced regulatory approach that protects both coastal environment and livelihoods of traditional communities,” he said.

The CM also sought flexibility under the CRZ framework for traditional fishing communities, existing settlements and legitimate livelihood infrastructure.

On the Western Ghats ESA, Shivakumar reiterated Karnataka’s concerns over inclusion of agricultural lands, plantations, human habitations and livelihood areas. “The State has proposed survey number wise physical verification and scientific ground truthing before finalisation of ESA notification,” he said.

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Shivakumar also urged the Centre to ensure that Karnataka’s CZMP proposals undergo “detailed technical scrutiny, GIS based examination and authenticated ground verification”.

He sought finalisation of the Western Ghats notification only after completion of Karnataka’s proposed physical survey, consideration of recommendations of the High Level Committee and consultation with the state.

Shivakumar also met Union Jal Shakti minister CR Patil and sought faster decisions on major water projects. Karnataka submitted the Mekedatu detailed project report and compliance report to the Central Water Commission on August 13. “The State has been pursuing the matter with the CWC and requested that the appraisal be completed on priority,” Shivakumar said.

On Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal II award, the CM sought urgent intervention by Ministry of Jal Shakti before the Supreme Court and early publication of the award in Gazette. The case came up before the SC on September 23 and has been posted along with pending civil appeals for November 4.

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The CM sought Central assistance for the ₹21,167.93 crore Upper Bhadra Project, requesting its inclusion under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana and early release of assistance.

He further sought faster appraisal of Karnataka’s proposals under PMKSY and the Flood Management and Border Areas Programme, besides action on the Godavari Cauvery and Bedti Varada link projects.