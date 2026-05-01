Shivalinga found near Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple complex during Simhastha 2028 work in Ujjain

A large ‘Shivalinga’ was unearthed during excavation work near the Mahakaleshwar Temple complex in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, amid construction work for an event called Simhastha 2028, a massive Hindu pilgrimage gathering held every 12 years on the banks of the Kshipra River.

Officials said the Shivalinga was unearthed near the prepaid booth area, prompting authorities to slow down work and proceed with caution.(Screengrab/PTI)

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The discovery was made while heavy machinery was engaged in clearing land for the temple’s expansion project. Officials said the Shivalinga was unearthed near the prepaid booth area, prompting authorities to slow down work and proceed with caution.

Akash Sharma, priest at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple, said, "During excavation near the temple premises today, a Shivalinga was discovered while the Bhasma Aarti was underway. Devotees described the darshan as highly auspicious and gathered to offer ‘Jal’ at the Shivalinga.”

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{{^usCountry}} The timing of the discovery, coinciding with the ‘Bhasma Aarti’, drew devotees to the spot, where many paused to offer prayers and water at the site. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The timing of the discovery, coinciding with the ‘Bhasma Aarti’, drew devotees to the spot, where many paused to offer prayers and water at the site. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Assistant administrator of the Mahakaleshwar temple, Ashish Phalwadiya, said, “During the construction work, we found a Shivalinga while excavating near the prepaid booth. Work has been slowed down for now. If any more artefacts are found, necessary steps will be taken...We are working carefully. Let's see what else we find.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Assistant administrator of the Mahakaleshwar temple, Ashish Phalwadiya, said, “During the construction work, we found a Shivalinga while excavating near the prepaid booth. Work has been slowed down for now. If any more artefacts are found, necessary steps will be taken...We are working carefully. Let's see what else we find.” {{/usCountry}}

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What is Simhastha 2028?

Simhastha 2028 is a major Hindu religious congregation held once every 12 years in Ujjain. For the upcoming edition, the cabinet committee overseeing its organisation has directed that all proposed development and infrastructure works be completed by Diwali 2027, PTI news agency reported.

It also called for the immediate deployment of officers and staff from relevant departments to ensure smooth conduct of the mela, along with monitoring and review of development works and information, education and communication activities.

Chairing the fifth meeting of the cabinet committee this month, chief minister Mohan Yadav stressed that all infrastructure-related works must be completed within the stipulated timeframe without compromising on quality.

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The committee approved 22 projects worth ₹2,923.84 crore.

Yadav also directed that a third-party audit be conducted for the works underway to ensure quality and better financial management. He said infrastructure being developed across Ujjain should remain useful for annual events even after Simhastha 2028.

Roads, in particular, should be designed to enable easier access to the Mahakaleshwar Temple and other major pilgrimage sites.

For the convenience of pilgrims travelling from distant places, the chief minister said priority should be given to developing homestays, parking facilities and public amenities within a 100-kilometre radius of Ujjain.

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