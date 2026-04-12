Budapest, Shivika Rohilla has become a Woman International Master following a final round draw with IM Rudolf Sertic of Croatia in the first Saturday chess tournament that concluded here.

Shivika Rohilla becomes Woman International Master

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Shivika, who had made her first norm back in 2023, came close to the final norm for the last 10 tournaments but missed the chances. This time big victories early in the tournament helped her regain the confidence and despite a few problems towards the end the Delhi-based girl finally achieved it.

Scoring 4.5 points out of her nine games, Shivika also ensured a decent rise in her rating although her WIM rating requirements were completed in 2025 after a tournament in Poland.

The 18-year-old has now wants to complete the Woman Grandmaster title.

"In this tournament I was close enough to make my first WGM norm but my focus was primarily on the WIM title and I think psychology played its part, however now that the monkey is off my back I am sure I can now look up to the future from a fresh outlook and I hope I will be able to complete my woman Grandmaster title," Shivika told PTI.

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{{^usCountry}} Shivika thanked her several coaches who helped her grow as a player. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shivika thanked her several coaches who helped her grow as a player. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "They believe in me more than I do in myself, I was always surrounded by positive vibes coming from my coaches and my parents. Their contribution in this success is much more than mine," she said humbly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "They believe in me more than I do in myself, I was always surrounded by positive vibes coming from my coaches and my parents. Their contribution in this success is much more than mine," she said humbly. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Speaking about her plans for the future Shivika said she wanted to come back to the European circuit in June later this year and play a handful of events to get to the next level. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about her plans for the future Shivika said she wanted to come back to the European circuit in June later this year and play a handful of events to get to the next level. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tania Sachdev was the first player from Delhi to become a WIM 24 years back and very recently Sachi Jain was the second about a month earlier. Shivika is now the third. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tania Sachdev was the first player from Delhi to become a WIM 24 years back and very recently Sachi Jain was the second about a month earlier. Shivika is now the third. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The women chess scenario in our part of the country is now finally seeing an upheaval for good and I am sure this will continue for a long time." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The women chess scenario in our part of the country is now finally seeing an upheaval for good and I am sure this will continue for a long time." {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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