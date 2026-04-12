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Shivika Rohilla becomes Woman International Master

Shivika Rohilla becomes Woman International Master

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 03:19 pm IST
PTI |
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Budapest, Shivika Rohilla has become a Woman International Master following a final round draw with IM Rudolf Sertic of Croatia in the first Saturday chess tournament that concluded here.

Shivika Rohilla becomes Woman International Master

Shivika, who had made her first norm back in 2023, came close to the final norm for the last 10 tournaments but missed the chances. This time big victories early in the tournament helped her regain the confidence and despite a few problems towards the end the Delhi-based girl finally achieved it.

Scoring 4.5 points out of her nine games, Shivika also ensured a decent rise in her rating although her WIM rating requirements were completed in 2025 after a tournament in Poland.

The 18-year-old has now wants to complete the Woman Grandmaster title.

"In this tournament I was close enough to make my first WGM norm but my focus was primarily on the WIM title and I think psychology played its part, however now that the monkey is off my back I am sure I can now look up to the future from a fresh outlook and I hope I will be able to complete my woman Grandmaster title," Shivika told PTI.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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