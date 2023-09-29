Shocking: Earphones, screws, rakhis, lockets among objects removed from man’s stomach in Punjab's Moga

Earphones, lockets, screws, rakhis, safety pins, shirt buttons and zips were some of the objects removed from the stomach of a 40-year-old man after a three-hour-long surgery at Medicity Hospital in Punjab's Moga on Thursday.

After a three-hour long surgery, doctors were able to remove the items from his body.(X)

The man, Kuldeep Singh, was admitted to the hospital with a high fever and stomach ache after he complained of nausea for over two days, drawing medical attention. The doctors conducted an X-ray scan on his stomach to determine the cause of his pain which shocked them.

The X-ray scan showed numerous metallic objects lodged inside his stomach. After the surgery, doctors were able to successfully remove the items from his body.

Visuals from the operation showing the items removed from his stomach has surfaced online.

Talking to the local media, director of Moga Medicity Hospital Ajmer Singh Kalra said the patient had been suffering from stomach pain for two years. He was admitted to the hospital with symptoms of fever and vomiting. "On carrying out an X-ray, we found lockets, chain, nuts, bolts, earphones and many other objects inside the stomach. We then decided to operate on him,” he said.

Kalra said it was the first such case in their career, but the doctor successfully removed all these items. However, he said as the items were in the stomach for a long time, the patient's condition was not yet stable.

Singh's family members were also surprised by the findings and they had no idea how he managed to ingest all the items. They said he complained of stomach ache and was unable to sleep. "After the symptoms got worse and he could not even sleep, we approached the doctors,” one of the family members has said. They also said that their son had been mentally disturbed.

