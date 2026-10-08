Shooter behind Mad Sandhu's murder arrested in Ahmedabad; cops to probe link with gangster Goldy Dhillon

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch, on Thursday, arrested Parminder Kaka, alias Parminder Prasad, in the case related to the October 3 murder of social media influencer Mad Sandhu in Amritsar. As per the police, Parminder has been identified as the shooter.

According to information shared by crime branch officials, Parminder fired the shots and also arranged the motorcycle used in the attack against the Punjabi influencer. (Sourced)

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According to information shared by crime branch officials, Parminder fired the shots and also arranged the motorcycle used in the attack against the Punjabi influencer.

More details about the arrest are expected to be revealed at a press conference in Ahmedabad today.

Cops to probe link to gangster Goldy Dhillon

A case has been registered under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the murder provision, at the Amritsar Cantonment police station. Officials are also probing the link between Sandhu's killing and gangster Goldy Dhillon’s international network.

A day after Mad Sandhu's death, a social media post allegedly attributed to Dhillon and associate Jagga Tarn Taran surfaced, claiming responsibility for the murder.

The purported post alleged that Sandhu was targeted for “corrupting the younger generation” and issued explicit warnings to other digital creators, institution organisers who invite influencers, and individuals who ignore extortion demands.

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{{^usCountry}} Sandhu, whose real name was Madhusudan Sandhu, was a makeup artist, stylist and content creator from Amritsar, and the son of a retired Punjab Police officer. He had about 2.4 lakh followers on Instagram and spoke publicly about makeup, the Punjabi film industry and gender. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sandhu, whose real name was Madhusudan Sandhu, was a makeup artist, stylist and content creator from Amritsar, and the son of a retired Punjab Police officer. He had about 2.4 lakh followers on Instagram and spoke publicly about makeup, the Punjabi film industry and gender. {{/usCountry}}

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He had acted in the 2024 Punjabi film Oye Bhole Oye. He was reportedly due to enter Bigg Boss as a wildcard later this month and had earlier sought police protection.

Also Read | ‘God made me this way’: What murdered Punjab influencer Mad Sandhu, vocal about LGBT issues, told trolls

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He was shot on Saturday evening, outside a car wash where he had gone to collect his vehicle. Two men on a motorcycle fired two or three rounds at close range and fled.

He died on the way to the hospital and was cremated on Sunday. Police recovered two empty shells and examined CCTV and his phone records. Officials have said he was under surveillance before the attack.