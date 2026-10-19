Shooters planned to kill Tiger Shroff in Mumbai, motive unclear, say police

Police believe the shooters who opened fire at actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai intended to kill him, though the motive behind the attack remains unclear, Deputy Commissioner of Police Raj Tilak Roushan said on Monday.

At Pushpa Narsee Park in Juhu, Mumbai Police secured the firing site after three people fired on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff on Oct. 18. Seven rounds were fired in the incident; Tiger suffered minor injuries, while two people, including his driver, were injured. Mumbai, India. Oct 19, 2026. (Raju Shinde)

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“The manner in which the firing was carried out suggests that the intention was to kill,” DCP Roushan said at a press conference.

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He added that the motive behind the attack had not yet been ascertained and would become clear after the interrogation of the suspected assailants.

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Five to six rounds were fired

They also said that none of the three accused arrested in connection with the firing at actor Tiger Shroff’s car was a minor.

The police also said that two of the three accused had fired five to six rounds at the actor’s car during the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing a press conference, Deputy Commissioner of Police Raj Tilak Roushan said that one of the arrested accused is 18 years old, while the other two are 22 years old. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing a press conference, Deputy Commissioner of Police Raj Tilak Roushan said that one of the arrested accused is 18 years old, while the other two are 22 years old. {{/usCountry}}

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"Two accused are from Haryana, and one is from Bihar. Two of the three arrested assailants had fired five to six rounds at Tiger Shroff's car," he said.

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Accused's motorcyle found in Mumbai

Roushan further said that the motorcycle allegedly used by the accused in the firing incident had been found in Mumbai’s Andheri area. However, the police had not recovered any weapon from the three suspects so far.

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"No weapon was recovered from three suspects. We are bringing them to Mumbai from Rajasthan," he said.

The DCP also said that the police had not received any prior complaint regarding a threat to Tiger Shroff before the firing incident.

"The motive behind firing on the actor is not yet ascertained. We will find it out after interrogating the suspected assailants," the DCP added.

Deep Dive Why was Tiger Shroff targeted in the Mumbai firing? Police said the motive had not yet been established. An unverified social media post claimed he was targeted for ignoring warnings about working with Salman Khan, but police were checking the post’s authenticity. Who has been arrested in connection with the firing at Tiger Shroff’s car? Three suspects, including a minor, were detained at Kota railway station while allegedly attempting to flee to Nepal. Investigators are also examining the suspected role of Anil Pandit, an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Was anyone injured in the shooting at Tiger Shroff’s car? A bystander was injured by a bullet and was being treated at KEM Hospital. The hospital said he was stable and that the injury had not affected his heart or lungs.