'Should make us hang heads in shame': Cong slams Centre over Mevani’s arrest

The Congress on Sunday continued its attack on the Centre over the arrest of Jignesh Mevani, an independent MLA from Gujarat, and alleged that the Assam Police "picked him up" for a tweet without serving any documents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read| Assam: Congress, opposition stage protest seeking Jignesh Mevani’s release

Addressing a press conference, senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, “In a supposedly free country, which the Modi government repeatedly says that we are committed to democratic values, we are part three of the Constitution, we have fundamental rights, you (Jignesh Mevani) are picked up in Gujarat for a tweet on the Prime Minister, by the Assam police without serving any documents..”

“And then you are slapped with NSA or UAPA charges, they don’t even know for sure which charges..” he added.

Pointing out that he is not appearing for Mevani, Singhvi further said, “Does anybody think that Mevani has done something to overthrow the government? Does anybody think he has planted explosives at Rashtrapati Bhavan? There has to be a sense of proportion in this country.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It should make us hang our heads in shame,” Singhvi said and asked whether a person was dealt with in this way in previous governments ruled by the Congress as well as the BJP, for making a critical comment of authorities and the prime minister.

The Congress earlier too censured the Modi government and the Assam government over Mevani’s arrest and said that this was undemocratic.

Also Read| On Jignesh Mevani's arrest, Rahul Gandhi tweets 'truth can't be imprisoned'

On Thursday, former party president Rahul Gandhi reacted to Mevani’s arrest and tweeted, “Modi Ji, you can try to crush dissent by abusing the state machinery. But you can never imprison the truth.”

On the other hand, for the last two days, the Assam Congress has been protesting outside Kokrajhar Police Station, where Mevani is held.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Why was he arrested?

Mevani, who is supported by the Congress, was arrested by the Assam Police at 11.30 pm on Wednesday from the Palanpur town in Gujarat. Mevani was arrested after an FIR was filed in Kokrajhar Police Station under various sections of the IPC and the IT Act over his purported tweet against Modi.

The FIR stated that he had purportedly posted a tweet, claiming Modi considered Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, as God.

The Independent MLA was flown to Gujarat on Thursday morning and then taken to Kokrajhar by road. Mevani was produced at the chief judicial magistrate’s court in Kokrajhar, which remanded him in three days of police custody.

On Sunday, the local court sent him to one day's judicial custody. Hearing in his case, including his bail petition, will be taken up on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Harshit Sabarwal Online journalist based in New Delhi. I read about global conflicts and the drug war in Mexico.