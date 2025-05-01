RSS cautious about use of caste census as a political tool

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological fount of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, on Wednesday did not officially respond to the government’s decision to conduct caste-based enumeration along with the decadal census, but functionaries aware of the details said the outfit remains cautious about the survey being used as a “political tool”. RSS functionaries remain wary about the caste census announced by the government, as it may be used as a political tool.(PTI)

Watch: Caste data to feature in census? Modi govt takes bold step, social data goes under the microscope

The RSS has been traditionally opposed to divisions and segregation on the basis of caste but has taken a position that issues such as sub categorisation and introduction of a creamy layer within quotas for scheduled castes and scheduled tribes should be carried out after “consultation and consensus building” with the stakeholders.

The Union government’s decision came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at the former’s official residence.

Also Read: Centre steals Congress caste census thunder; Rahul Gandhi to respond today

The Sangh, which has been driving the Samajik Samarasta or social harmony campaign, to unify Hindu society, has previously said that the issue of caste enumeration should not be perceived as a political agenda.

Addressing the media in Kerala last year, the Sangh’s chief spokesperson, Sunil Ambekar said caste relations are sensitive issues and important for national unity and integrity.

Also Read: Deputy CM, U.P. BJP chief hail Centre for caste census decision

“...So, it should be dealt with very sensitively and not based on elections or electoral politics,” he said.

In response to a question on the demand for caste census, Ambekar said then, “The RSS feels that, for all welfare activities, particularly those for communities or castes which are lagging and who need special attention... if the government needs the numbers, it is a well-established practice. Earlier, such data, was collected...But it should be done only for the welfare of those communities and castes. It should not be used as a political tool for elections.”