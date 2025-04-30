Deputy CM, U.P. BJP chief hail Centre for caste census decision

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has welcomed the Union government’s decision to include caste enumeration in the next national census. U.P. deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. (File photo)

Reacting to the development on Wednesday, Maurya said: “I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the bottom of my heart for this decision. Rahul Gandhi, other Congress leaders, and the Samajwadi Party used to create drama over the demand for a caste census. Those who are truly committed take decisive action. Today, the BJP government at the Centre has taken a historic step. People from Dalit, backward, tribal and other communities are happy with this move. This is like Diwali for 140 crore people of India. ‘Modi hai to mumkin hai’.”

U.P. BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary also welcomed the move approved by the Union cabinet chaired by PM Modi on Wednesday. In a post on X, Chaudhary said, “Under the visionary leadership of the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, today’s Cabinet approval of a caste-based census is a commendable and welcome move.”

He added, “This historic decision will bring a major shift towards inclusive development in the country. Caste census will significantly aid in formulating policies that are more equitable and targeted, providing a solid foundation for empowering the deprived sections.”

“On behalf of the people of the state, I extend heartfelt thanks to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the Union Cabinet for this landmark step,” he wrote.

Victory of PDA unity, says Akhilesh Yadav

Two main opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh--Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party--reacted to the caste census move by the Union government, with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav terming it a victory of PDA, and BSP president Mayawati calling it a step in the right direction.

Taking to social media platform X, Akhilesh Yadav termed the caste-based census decision by the central government a victory of PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak), and INDIA. “The decision of caste census is 100% victory of 90% PDA unity. Due to the collective pressure by all of us, the BJP government has been forced to take this decision. This is a very important phase of PDA’s victory in the fight for social justice. This is a warning to the BJP government to keep its electoral rigging away from caste census. Only an honest census will ensure that every caste gets their rights and entitlements in proportion to their population, which the powerful people had been sitting on till now,” Akhilesh wrote on his X account on Wednesday.

“This is the first phase of a positive democratic movement for rights and the last of BJP’s negative politics. BJP’s hegemonic thinking will surely come to an end. Arbitrariness cannot last long in front of the Constitution. This is INDIA’s victory!” the SP chief added.

Meanwhile, Mayawati wrote on her X account, “The decision taken by the Central Government today to conduct ‘caste census’ along with the basic census in the country is a welcome decision taken after a long time and a step in the right direction. The BSP had been demanding this for a long time. It is expected that the government would implement this decision of ‘people’s welfare through census’ on time.”