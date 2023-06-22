'Shouldn't lie': Maharashtra govt after Sanjay Raut's 'might shoot us' barb over Uddhav security

Sanjay Raut and Aaditya Thackeray are lying about the security issue of the Thackeray family, minister Deepak Kesarkar claimed on Thursday after Sanjay Raut launched a scathing attack at the Eknath Shinde government claiming that the BJP might want to 'shoot us', a day after the government clarified that Thackeray family's security was not reduced. "What can BJP do maximum, they might shoot us or put us in jail. What else? Karma will pay back. Everything is influenced by politics whether it is ED raids or scaling down of the security," Sanjay Raut said.

Has Uddhav Thackeray's security been reduced?

Uddhav faction leaders claimed the security provided to Uddhav's family has been reduced.

The Home Department said extra arrangements over and above the Thackeray family's security have been removed and there was no other change in the security of the former Maharashtra chief minister. Uddhav Thackeray continues to get Z security but when he was the chief minister some additional security was provided to him which has been withdrawn. The reason for this was not specified. As Worli MLA, Aaditya has Y security.

Uddhav Sena leaders said escort vehicles and pilot cars have been taken away from Uddhav, his wife Rashmi, and his sons Aditya and Tejas. The gunmen in the bunker outside Matoshree have been removed and the security personnel at his residence reduced from 12 to 5.

The "withdrawal" of the security cover was reported the day the Enforcement Directorate raided the residence of Suraj Chavan, a close aide of Aaditya in connection with the alleged BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) Covid Centre scam. "I have written a letter to the BMC Administration, with regards to the Street Furniture Scam in the @mybmc and wondering why the BMC is sheltering the corrupt friends of Khoke Sarkar. MLAs from various parties have sought answers from the corrupt administration in BMC, that has direct blessings from the illegal CM for corruption," Aaditya Thackeray tweeted amid the raid.

