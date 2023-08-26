Shuchin Bajaj wins the Social Entrepreneur of Year award

Shuchin Bajaj of Ujala Cygnus Healthcare, which provides super-speciality tertiary health care at low cost to underserved communities, was on Friday awarded the 14th Social Entrepreneur of the Year (SEOY) Award-India, established by Jubilant Bhartia Foundation and Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship.

(L-R) Shyam S Bhartia, founder and chairman of Jubilant Bhartia Group, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, winner Shuchin Bajaj, World Economic Forum president Borge Brende, Hari S Bhartia, founder and co-chairman of Jubilant Bhartia Group, and Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship director Francois Bonnici on Friday. (Raj K Raj/HT photo)

The award was presented to Bajaj by India’s G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant, at a ceremony attended by the three other finalists for the award. Ujala Cygnus has facilitated access to high-quality integrated health care infrastructure and services for underserved communities in tier-II and tier-III cities.

While thanking all the patients, doctors and other staff of Ujala Cygnus, Bajaj said: “We must make sure that the number that comes to haunt us again and again – of 60 million people slipping below the poverty line every year just due to health care shocks – I think we must all work together to get rid of that number completely.”

Ujala Cygnus’s chain of low-budget and patient-friendly hospitals with more than 500 doctors and medical experts in 17 cities has benefited more than two million patients. It has also trained more than 55,000 community medical practitioners.

Kant congratulated Bajaj and the other finalists and lauded the work of social entrepreneurs worldwide. “I have great admiration for the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship, World Economic Forum and the Jubilant Bhartia Foundation for consistently supporting social entrepreneurship and social innovation,” he said.

“This platform of social entrepreneurship has been greatly instrumental in highlighting the innovative models that have the potential to shape a better India of tomorrow. Social entrepreneurs are the driving force behind positive change, crafting a narrative of progress and impact,” he added.

The other finalists were Aparna Hegde of ARMMAN, which leverages mobile health to create cost-effective, scalable and gender-sensitive solutions to improve access of pregnant women and mothers to preventive information and services, Bijal Brahmbhatt of Mahila Housing Trust (MHT), which has helped poor women in nine states to access more than $20 million in public resources, and Dhimant and Anuradha Parekh of The Better India, considered the world’s largest positive stories platform that reaches more than 200 million readers every month.

Congratulating the winner and finalists, Shyam S Bhartia, founder and chairman, and Hari S Bhartia, founder and co-chairman of Jubilant Bhartia Group and founder directors of Jubilant Bhartia Foundation, said they are proud of the unique and rewarding partnership with the Schwab Foundation through which social entrepreneurs have been provided a global platform to showcase their work, scale up initiatives and cross-learn from a rich alliance of high-spirited individuals.

Hilde Schwab, co-founder and chairperson of Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship, and Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, applauded the work of social entrepreneurs and congratulated the winner in a video message.

World Economic Forum president Bórge Brende highlighted the importance of social entrepreneurs and said, “We need to create the right environment for social entrepreneurship and we have a long way to go. Social entrepreneurship under India’s presidency of G20 has further underpinned its importance.”

