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Siddaramaiah signals exit at meeting with ministers as Karnataka prepares for transition

Siddaramaiah told ministers that he intended to formally submit his resignation as CM later in the day.

Published on: May 28, 2026 11:37 am IST
By Arun Dev
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Siddaramaiah on Thursday informed his Cabinet colleagues that he will step down as the Karnataka chief minister, signalling the start of a leadership transition within the Congress government that is expected to elevate deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar to the top post.

Siddaramaiah (centre) with DK Shivakumar to his right during the meeting with Karnataka ministers in Bengaluru on Thursday. (HT Photo)

According to party leaders familiar with the discussions, Siddaramaiah made the announcement during a breakfast meeting at Cauvery, the chief minister’s official residence in Bengaluru, attended by Shivakumar and senior ministers, including Priyank Kharge, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy and HK Patil.

Security around the residence was tightened as ministers and party leaders arrived through the morning.

People aware of the meeting said Siddaramaiah told ministers that he intended to formally submit his resignation later in the day. He also informed them that a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party would soon be convened to elect a new leader of the Assembly and the next chief minister.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara said Siddaramaiah had invited ministers to thank them before demitting office.

Questions over the timing of the resignation remained because Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot was away from Bengaluru. Officials said he had left for Indore late on Wednesday night because of a family emergency and no confirmed return schedule had been communicated till Thursday morning.

Officials in the chief minister’s office (CMO), however, said Siddaramaiah intended to send his resignation to the governor’s office.

The closed-door meeting came amid growing indications within the Congress that the leadership had settled on Shivakumar as Siddaramaiah’s successor, though no official confirmation had been issued.

At the centre of the internal negotiations has been Shivakumar’s longstanding claim that a power-sharing understanding was reached after the Congress victory in the 2023 assembly elections.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arun Dev

Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics.

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