Sidhu Moose Wala death updates: Last rites to be performed in ancestral village

LIVE: The 28-year-old rapper Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu - better known by his stage name of Sidhu Moose Wala - was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district, not too far from his home on Sunday evening. The killing has triggered huge row and protests, with the Congress - the political party to which he belonged - calling for the dismissal of the ruling AAP government. His family has sought an investigation by a central probe agency.

The Punjab Police on Monday detained five men here in connection with the killing of Punjabi singer. Whereas Delhi Police questioned jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with the case, according to officials.

The singer's last rites will be performed today. Meanwhile, scores of mourners, including villagers, noted singers such as Gurdas Mann, and political leaders, including Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, and MLA Sukhjinder Randhawa gathered at Moosewala's residence in Mansa to condole his death.

