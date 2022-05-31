Sidhu Moose Wala death updates: Last rites to be performed in ancestral village
- Moose Wala death updates: As a manhunt has been launched to nab the culprits, the police are also investigating role of some people who could be seen in a CCTV footage procured from a 'dhaba' in Mansa where they were having meal on Sunday, sources told PTI.
LIVE: The 28-year-old rapper Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu - better known by his stage name of Sidhu Moose Wala - was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district, not too far from his home on Sunday evening. The killing has triggered huge row and protests, with the Congress - the political party to which he belonged - calling for the dismissal of the ruling AAP government. His family has sought an investigation by a central probe agency.
The Punjab Police on Monday detained five men here in connection with the killing of Punjabi singer. Whereas Delhi Police questioned jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with the case, according to officials.
The singer's last rites will be performed today. Meanwhile, scores of mourners, including villagers, noted singers such as Gurdas Mann, and political leaders, including Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, and MLA Sukhjinder Randhawa gathered at Moosewala's residence in Mansa to condole his death.
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 31, 2022 09:47 AM IST
Pakistan singer Bilal Saeed condoles 'humble brother' Sidhu Moose Wala's death
"I will always remember you from your first song 'SO HIGH', a true artist and a game-changer; the way you revolutionised Desi music, it was a show to watch. So original that Moosewala pind looked cooler than any city in the world and it inspired so many to be original," Pakistani singer Bilal Saeed wrote on social media.
-
May 31, 2022 09:35 AM IST
Last rites to be performed in ancestral village
The family has decided to do cremation of Sidhu Moosewala at their ancestral agriculture land at Moosa village in Mansa district.
-
May 31, 2022 09:34 AM IST
Supporters raised slogans against CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP
Supporters raised slogans against the chief minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP government, blaming their failure for Sidhu Moosewala's death.
-
May 31, 2022 09:05 AM IST
Sidhu Moosewala's body brought home amid heavy security
Sidhu Moose Wala's body brought home amid heavy security arrangements. A huge crowd gathers outside the residence, police have closed the doors of his house and only family members and close friends are allowed to enter.
-
May 31, 2022 08:54 AM IST
Sidhu Moose Wala's family takes his body home post autopsy
The family of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead on May 29, took his body home from the Mansa Civil Hospital on Tuesday. The body was sent for a post-mortem to the hospital.
-
May 31, 2022 08:49 AM IST
Huge crowd gathers outside residence of Moose Wala
A huge crowd gathers outside the residence of the slain singer in Mansa; his body has been brought here from Mansa Civil Hospital.
-
May 31, 2022 08:45 AM IST
Body of Sidhu Moose Wala being taken to his home
Body of Sidhu Moose Wala being brought out of Mansa Civil Hospital. His body is now being taken to his home.
-
May 31, 2022 08:18 AM IST
Family reaches hospital where Sidhu Moose Wala's body is kept
Family of Sidhu Moose Wala reached Mansa Civil Hospital on Tuesday where his body is kept. The singer's last rites will be performed today.
-
May 31, 2022 08:16 AM IST
Delhi Police questions Lawrence Bishnoi, other jailed gangsters
A day after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead, Delhi Police on Monday questioned jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi here in connection with the case, according to officials.
The development came as a Delhi court refused to entertain a plea filed by Bisnoi, who has been accused of plotting the murder, that he apprehended a fake encounter by the Punjab Police. Special Judge Praveen Singh said there was no ground to entertain the plea.
Sidhu Moose Wala last rites to be performed today amid big crowd, tight security
EU partially bans Russian oil, Jaishankar bound for East Europe
Sidhu Moose Wala death updates: Last rites to be performed in ancestral village
- Moose Wala death updates: As a manhunt has been launched to nab the culprits, the police are also investigating role of some people who could be seen in a CCTV footage procured from a 'dhaba' in Mansa where they were having meal on Sunday, sources told PTI.
Canadians mourn Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala's death: Reports
2 terrorists gunned down in J&K; one of them linked to civilian killings
- The encounter started at around 5:40 pm in the Rajpora area on Monday but stretched late into the night. The police and security forces were still at the site as the search operation was on.
‘If speaking against Veer Savarkar is anti-national, then…’: Congress leader
BJP announces four more candidates for Rajya Sabha polls, Naqvi not on list
- The suspense has also cast a shadow on his continuation in the Union council of ministers as the rules mandate that a minister has to be a member of either House of Parliament.
Myanmar foreign minister may not join special Asean meet
- The special meeting will be held alongside the Delhi Dialogue, an annual track 1.5 event to discuss politico-security, economic and socio-cultural engagement between Asean and India.
BREAKING: 7 killed as ambulance collides with truck in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly
25 bullet wounds found in Moose Wala autopsy
- The 28-year-old singer, who contested the 2022 Punjab assembly elections on a Congress ticket, was shot dead on Sunday while he was driving his SUV in Punjab’s Mansa. He was declared dead at the hospital.