Sidhu Moose Wala death updates: Last rites to be performed in ancestral village

  • Moose Wala death updates: As a manhunt has been launched to nab the culprits, the police are also investigating role of some people who could be seen in a CCTV footage procured from a 'dhaba' in Mansa where they were having meal on Sunday, sources told PTI.
A huge crowd gathers outside the residence of Sidhu Moose Wala in Mansa.
A huge crowd gathers outside the residence of Sidhu Moose Wala in Mansa.(ANI)
Updated on May 31, 2022 09:47 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
LIVE: The 28-year-old rapper Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu - better known by his stage name of Sidhu Moose Wala - was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district, not too far from his home on Sunday evening. The killing has triggered huge row and protests, with the Congress - the political party to which he belonged - calling for the dismissal of the ruling AAP government. His family has sought an investigation by a central probe agency.

The Punjab Police on Monday detained five men here in connection with the killing of Punjabi singer. Whereas Delhi Police questioned jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with the case, according to officials.

The singer's last rites will be performed today. Meanwhile, scores of mourners, including villagers, noted singers such as Gurdas Mann, and political leaders, including Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, and MLA Sukhjinder Randhawa gathered at Moosewala's residence in Mansa to condole his death.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 31, 2022 09:47 AM IST

    Pakistan singer Bilal Saeed condoles 'humble brother' Sidhu Moose Wala's death

    "I will always remember you from your first song 'SO HIGH', a true artist and a game-changer; the way you revolutionised Desi music, it was a show to watch. So original that Moosewala pind looked cooler than any city in the world and it inspired so many to be original," Pakistani singer Bilal Saeed wrote on social media.

  • May 31, 2022 09:35 AM IST

    Last rites to be performed in ancestral village

    The family has decided to do cremation of Sidhu Moosewala at their ancestral agriculture land at Moosa village in Mansa district.

  • May 31, 2022 09:34 AM IST

    Supporters raised slogans against CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP

    Supporters raised slogans against the chief minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP government, blaming their failure for Sidhu Moosewala's death.

  • May 31, 2022 09:05 AM IST

    Sidhu Moosewala's body brought home amid heavy security

    Sidhu Moose Wala's body brought home amid heavy security arrangements. A huge crowd gathers outside the residence, police have closed the doors of his house and only family members and close friends are allowed to enter.

  • May 31, 2022 08:54 AM IST

    Sidhu Moose Wala's family takes his body home post autopsy

    The family of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead on May 29, took his body home from the Mansa Civil Hospital on Tuesday. The body was sent for a post-mortem to the hospital.

  • May 31, 2022 08:49 AM IST

    Huge crowd gathers outside residence of Moose Wala

    Image shred by news agency ANI
    Image shred by news agency ANI

    A huge crowd gathers outside the residence of the slain singer in Mansa; his body has been brought here from Mansa Civil Hospital.

  • May 31, 2022 08:45 AM IST

    Body of Sidhu Moose Wala being taken to his home

    Image shared by news agency ANI
    Image shared by news agency ANI

    Body of Sidhu Moose Wala being brought out of Mansa Civil Hospital. His body is now being taken to his home.

  • May 31, 2022 08:18 AM IST

    Family reaches hospital where Sidhu Moose Wala's body is kept

    He was shot dead in Mansa district on May 29. (ANI)
    He was shot dead in Mansa district on May 29. (ANI)

    Family of Sidhu Moose Wala reached Mansa Civil Hospital on Tuesday where his body is kept. The singer's last rites will be performed today.

  • May 31, 2022 08:16 AM IST

    Delhi Police questions Lawrence Bishnoi, other jailed gangsters

    A day after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead, Delhi Police on Monday questioned jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi here in connection with the case, according to officials.

    The development came as a Delhi court refused to entertain a plea filed by Bisnoi, who has been accused of plotting the murder, that he apprehended a fake encounter by the Punjab Police. Special Judge Praveen Singh said there was no ground to entertain the plea.

Sidhu Moose Wala last rites: The singer will be paid last respects amid tight security. 
Moose Wala last rites: The singer will be paid respects at his ancestral home,
PM Narendra Modi with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
A huge crowd gathers outside the residence of Sidhu Moose Wala in Mansa.(ANI)
Punjab, May 30 (ANI): Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unknown people in the Mansa district of Punjab. (ANI Photo/ Sidhu Moose Wala Instagram)
Security personnel patol at the encounter site where two militants were killed, at Gundipora, in Pulwama.(ANI)
Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao (ANI)
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.(HT_PRINT)
HT image.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unknown people in the Mansa district of Punjab. (ANI Photo/ Sidhu Moose Wala Instagram)
The district court in Varanasi posted the matter for further hearing on July 4. (PTI)
Sameer Wankhede.
The police have identified the accused as Suleman Kareem, Shamsuddin Ameen Bodhani and Firoz Khan, all residents of Gujarat. (Representational image)
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Avadi Police Commissionerate arrested social media influencer Karthik Gopinath for allegedly collecting funds for a temple, officials said on Monday. (AFP)
Patna, India - May 30, 2022: Union Steel Minister RCP Singh addresses a press conference at his residence, in Patna, Bihar, India, on Monday, May 30, 2022. (Photo by Santosh Kumar /Hindustan Times)
