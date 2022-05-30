Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi fears fake encounter, court rejects plea

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, named by the Punjab Police as a suspect in the daylight murder of singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, on Monday filed a petition before Patiala House Court stating that he apprehended a fake encounter and compromised trial.

News agency ANI, citing sources said, the special cell of the Delhi Police began questioning Bishnoi at Tihar jail in connection with the murder case.

Bishnoi has pleaded that investigations against him may be conducted at Tihar Jail where is lodged and not with policemen obtaining his physical custody. The court refused to entertain his pleas.

He had pleaded that prior info be given to Court about production warrant of Punjab Police/any other Police against him ¬ give his custody to any other Police. Also pleads that any Police may investigate case pending against him at Tihar Jail without obtaining physical custody — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

ANI shared a statement from Bishnoi's lawyer that read there was "apprehension of fake encounter by Punjab Police and trial against him being compromised due to production warrants issued by judicial authorities of other states".

The gangster also pleaded that prior information be given to the court about the production warrant of Punjab Police or any other police against him and not give his custody to any other police department.

The Punjab Police has said Moose Wala’s murder a day ago is the result of an inter-gang rivalry and gangster Canada-based Goldy Brar has been named as a suspect, besides Bishnoi and his group.

A major uproar has erupted over the assassination of the popular singer whose security cover was trimmed a day before he was killed by assailants 4km away from his house in Mansa district of Punjab.

The court has issued a notice to the Punjab government, led by AAP's Bhagwant Mann, seeking a detailed report on the number of people whose security was removed and the reason for which their security was curtailed. Reply has to be filed by the Punjab government on June 2.

Additional solicitor general of India Satya Pal Jain said that while it is the prerogative of the state to increase or decrease security, such information should not be there in public domain. “It is a sensitive matter. When you decrease security, it should not come into public space,” Jain said.

Meanwhile, a large number of Moose Wala's supporters gathered outside Mansa civil hospital where a team of five doctors conducted his autopsy after his family members gave nod for the same. The popular singer will be cremated on Tuesday.

