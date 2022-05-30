Searches in Delhi’s Tihar prison after Moosewala’s murder in Punjab

NEW DELHI: Authorities in Delhi’s Tihar jail conducted searches in the cells of prisoner Lawrence Bishnoi after reports that he was behind the killing of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala.

Punjab Police on Sunday said Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang and Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar have claimed responsibility for the murder.

No senior prison officer wanted to comment on the searches. A mid-level officer, who asked not to be named, said the searches were conducted in Bishnoi’s high-risk cell inside jail 8. “The search team found some prohibited items.”

HT could not independently confirm what the prohibited items were.

Prison officials said the Punjab Police were likely to visit Tihar and take Bishnoi’s custody. The prison department was yet to receive any intimation from Punjab. How Bishnoi was in touch with Brar and planning hits from inside the jail will be probed.

Bishnoi, one of the top gangsters of North India, faces murder, robbery, and extortion cases in Delhi, Rajasthan, and Punjab. His close associate Sampat Nehra was arrested in 2018 for plotting to kill actor Salman Khan. Delhi-based gangster Kala Jathedi is also one of Bishnoi’s close associates. Jathedi was the most wanted man in Delhi until his arrest last year.

