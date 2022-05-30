Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Five-member team begins autopsy with family nod
A team of five doctors began the autopsy of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, also a Congress leader, on Monday, a day after he was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district.
The post-mortem started after the authorities received a consent in this regard from the singer-turned-politician’s family members. Initially, they had refused to give their approval for the same.
Also Read| Searches in Delhi’s Tihar prison after Moosewala’s murder in Punjab
Moose Wala’s father Balkour Singh reached the Mansa civil hospital along with district administration officials where his body has been kept.
Mansa inspector general PK Yadav said all rules are being followed in the autopsy process. “According to rules, his (Sidhu Moose Wala’s) family members and the entire medical team are present at the spot. The post-mortem will be conducted today and after that further process will be done,” Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Teh senior police officer said many important things have come to the fore in the case and many people have been rounded up. “All evidences are being investigated.”
Also Read| Sidhu Moose Wala killing: Punjab to review VIP security move, Bhagwant Mann's yes on judicial probe
Earlier in the day, a protest was held outside the Mansa civil hospital, demanding action against those responsible for his murder.
The protesters raised slogans against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab for trimming Moose Wala’s security cover. “We are demanding action against those who were behind the murder of Sidhu Moosewala,” one of the protesters said.
The Punjab Police has said Moose Wala’s murder is the result of an inter-gang rivalry and gangsters Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi in Moose Wala are under the radar.
(With agency inputs)
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
-
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
-
‘Initiate action’: Bengal guv to chief secy on TMC MP's remarks on judiciary
Amid controversy over Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's remarks against judiciary, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday directed state chief secretary to initiate action and, by June 6, update him about action taken in the case. Dhankhar, meanwhile, recalled a similar 'orchestrated and syndicated' targeting of a sitting judge by Abhishek Banerjee and others, in September last year.
-
Rajya Sabha polls: Jayant Chaudhary files nomination as SP-RLD joint candidate
Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary on Monday filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls as the joint candidate of the Samajwadi Party-RLD alliance. The RLD leader was accompanied by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to file the nomination at the UP Assembly. The last date of nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls is May 31. READ: Rajya Sabha polls: Piyush Goyal among 16 BJP, Nirmala Sitharaman faces in fray.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics