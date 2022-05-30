In shock, Moosa village mourns its son, a star who stayed rooted

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, 28, would insist on being known by his stage name, Sidhu Moose Wala, as a tribute to his land of birth. Such was his affinity for his native village of Moosa that he returned to his roots after getting fame and success as a popular rapper in Canada.

A day after his brutal murder while he was driving through the neighbouring Jawahar Ke village, barely 4km from his house, on Sunday evening, emotions ran high at Moosa as his fans, villagers and political leaders gathered at the village to mourn his death and pay their last respects.

The internationally acclaimed singer was single and the only son of his parents. While his inconsolable mother, Charan Kaur, and father, Balkaur Singh, were struggling with the loss, Moose Wala’s supporters and villagers were also trying to come to terms with the tragedy.

Fighting back tears, a villager, Satvir Kaur, remembered Moose Wala as a sweet, courteous boy greeted one and all. “It was not his time yet; he has left us too soon. I don’t know how his parents will cope with this. People responsible for this crime must be punished,” she said.

Expressing anger over the downgrading of security cover to Moose Wala, youngsters held the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government responsible for the murder. “Moose Wala was killed in broad daylight after police downgraded his security. Why was his security curtailed when he was under threat?” asked another fan, Sukhman Singh.

Rupinder Singh, another Moosa resident, said: “Moose Wala was a star but always met his fans humbly. I still can’t believe he is gone. Someone who is loved by millions should not go like this,” he said.

Balwinder Singh, a native of Moosa, said: “What is the point of deploying so many police personnel here today? He was killed after the state government publicised the withdrawal of his security. He was proud of our village, but due to the negligent attitude of the police, he became a victim of gangsters. (Chief minister) Bhagwant Mann must ensure justice.”

