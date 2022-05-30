In shock, Moosa village mourns its son, a star who stayed rooted
Punjabi singer and Congress leader Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, 28, would insist on being known by his stage name, Sidhu Moose Wala, as a tribute to his land of birth. Such was his affinity for his native village of Moosa that he returned to his roots after getting fame and success as a popular rapper in Canada.
Also read: Searches in Delhi’s Tihar prison after Moosewala’s murder in Punjab
A day after his brutal murder while he was driving through the neighbouring Jawahar Ke village, barely 4km from his house, on Sunday evening, emotions ran high at Moosa as his fans, villagers and political leaders gathered at the village to mourn his death and pay their last respects.
The internationally acclaimed singer was single and the only son of his parents. While his inconsolable mother, Charan Kaur, and father, Balkaur Singh, were struggling with the loss, Moose Wala’s supporters and villagers were also trying to come to terms with the tragedy.
Fighting back tears, a villager, Satvir Kaur, remembered Moose Wala as a sweet, courteous boy greeted one and all. “It was not his time yet; he has left us too soon. I don’t know how his parents will cope with this. People responsible for this crime must be punished,” she said.
Expressing anger over the downgrading of security cover to Moose Wala, youngsters held the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government responsible for the murder. “Moose Wala was killed in broad daylight after police downgraded his security. Why was his security curtailed when he was under threat?” asked another fan, Sukhman Singh.
Rupinder Singh, another Moosa resident, said: “Moose Wala was a star but always met his fans humbly. I still can’t believe he is gone. Someone who is loved by millions should not go like this,” he said.
Balwinder Singh, a native of Moosa, said: “What is the point of deploying so many police personnel here today? He was killed after the state government publicised the withdrawal of his security. He was proud of our village, but due to the negligent attitude of the police, he became a victim of gangsters. (Chief minister) Bhagwant Mann must ensure justice.”
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
-
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
-
‘Initiate action’: Bengal guv to chief secy on TMC MP's remarks on judiciary
Amid controversy over Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's remarks against judiciary, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday directed state chief secretary to initiate action and, by June 6, update him about action taken in the case. Dhankhar, meanwhile, recalled a similar 'orchestrated and syndicated' targeting of a sitting judge by Abhishek Banerjee and others, in September last year.
-
Rajya Sabha polls: Jayant Chaudhary files nomination as SP-RLD joint candidate
Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary on Monday filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls as the joint candidate of the Samajwadi Party-RLD alliance. The RLD leader was accompanied by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to file the nomination at the UP Assembly. The last date of nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls is May 31. READ: Rajya Sabha polls: Piyush Goyal among 16 BJP, Nirmala Sitharaman faces in fray.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics