Delhi Police obtains five-day custody of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

  • Lawrence Bishnoi had moved the Delhi high court after claiming a day ago that he feared being killed in a fake encounter by police.
Delhi Police takes custody of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. (ANI Twitter)
Updated on May 31, 2022 07:45 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The Delhi Police on Tuesday obtained the custody of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, named as a suspect in the daylight murder of Punjabi singer-cum-politician for five days. His custody has reportedly been obtained in connection with an old case. 

According to sources, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police will interrogate Bishnoi in connection with Moose Wala's murder. Earlier in the day, Bishnoi moved the Delhi high court after claiming a day ago that he feared being killed in a fake encounter by police. Later, the Tihal Jail authorities said his security had been increased.

A day ago, a lower court had rejected a petition from him regarding his fake encounter fears and his appeal that investigations against him may be conducted at the Tihar Jail. He had also urged that no police department be allowed to obtain his physical custody.

There were reports that the special cell of the Delhi Police had began questioning Bishnoi at the jail on Monday itself.

Besides Bishnoi, the Punjab Police suspects the involvement of Canada-based Goldy Brar in the murder of Moose Wala, who was cremated amidst thousands of his tearful supporters and family members in his native village in Mansa village of Punjab earlier in the day.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

delhi police sidhu moose wala
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
