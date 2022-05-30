Sidhu Moose Wala's family members refuse post-mortem

The family members of Sidhu Moosewala on Monday refused to allow an autopsy of the body of the singer-turned-Congress leader who was shot dead on Sunday in what is being seen as a result of a gang rivalry. The district administration held a meeting with the family members at his house in Musa village. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and former deputy chief minister of Punjab Sukhjinder Randhwara were also there at his house. Also Read: Sidhu Moose Wala 'got threat calls': FIR in Punjab singer-politician murder case

The family members have sought NIA probe into the murder and action against officials who leaked the list of individuals who were stripped of security cover, as Sidhu Moose Wala was one of them.

The update that Sidhu Moose Wala's security was withdrawn played a major role in the broad daylight murder of the singer-turned-politician, his family members think. Mansa SSP Gaurav Toora said Moose Wala did not take his bulletproof car and gunmen when he was driving the car which was attacked by the rival gang, resulting in the death of the famous singer.

An FIR has been filed based on Moose Wala's father Balkour Singh's complaint which says the singer was receiving threat calls from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The FIR has been registered under sections 302, 307, and 341 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at City-1 at Mansa Police Station.

A CCTV footage of the attack has emerged on Monday showing how two cars were tailing Moose Wala's car moments before he was fatally shot.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann's office on Monday issued a statement saying the CM is taking minute-to-minute updates on Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case and will hold a meeting with senior police officials today. “Prompt action should be taken to catch the culprits as soon as possible,” it said.

