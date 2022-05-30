Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Sidhu Moose Wala's murder plot suspected to have links to Delhi's Tihar Jail
india news

Sidhu Moose Wala's murder plot suspected to have links to Delhi's Tihar Jail

The Delhi Police official said a phone number has been traced to the Tihar Jail. A few days ago, a criminal, Mohammad Shahrukh, was arrested by police. He was using a messaging app to communicate with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar.
Famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.(PTI FILE)
Updated on May 30, 2022 02:48 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

A special cell of the Delhi Police has gathered some vital information that Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala's murder plot might have links to the Tihar Jail in the national capital, a senior police officer, asking not to be named, told HT on Monday.

Moose Wala, who had joined the Congress in December last year, was shot in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday evening and was brought dead to the hospital. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab Police among 424 others. The Punjab Police has termed Moose Wala’s murder the result of an inter-gang rivalry and said claimed that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar, and their associates are involved in the killing.

The Delhi Police official said a phone number has been traced to the Tihar Jail. A few days ago, a criminal, Mohammad Shahrukh, was arrested by the police. He was using a messaging app to communicate with Canada-based gangster Brar, who has claimed responsibility for the killing of Moose Wala. 

RELATED STORIES

Since Brar is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the Delhi Police Special Cell suspecting the involvement of the gang is questioning gangster Bishnoi and his aides Kala Jathedi in connection with Moose Wala's murder. Bishnoi is currently lodged in a jail in Rajasthan.

Also Read | Sidhu Moose Wala’s father demands CBI, NIA probe into singer’s murder

“We are also trying to get the police remand of Lawrence Bishnoi. Based on the information received from them, we are making massive crackdown on gangsters at large. These gangsters had plotted Moose Wala’s murder from outside,” said the police officer said.

Bishnoi, one of the top gangsters of north India has criminal cases against him in Delhi, Rajasthan and Punjab. The cases include murder, robbery and extortion. Bishnoi’s close associate Sampat Nehra, was arrested in 2018 for plotting to kill actor Salman Khan. One of Bishnoi's close associates is also Delhi-based gangster Kala Jathedi. Jathedi, until his arrest last year, was the most wanted man in Delhi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
sidhu moose wala tihar jail
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP