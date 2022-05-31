Sidhu Moose Wala was to get married in November this year: Reports

Sidhu Moose Wala - brutally murdered after being shot two dozen times - was to be wed in November. The 28-year-old Punjabi rapper and Congress leader was shot dead Sunday in Punjab's Mansa district while travelling in his SUV; police have labelled his killing a gang shooting after the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility.

Shubhadeep Singh - better known as Sidhu Moose Wala - would have turned 29 on June 17 and was planning to tie the knot later this year with Amandeep Kaur from Punjab's Sangrur district, who is living in Canada. He was reportedly matched with her two years ago.

Preparations had already begun for the wedding ceremony.

"Just a little more time he will not be a bachelor anymore. We are preparing for his wedding, which will take place this year after the elections," Moose Wala's mother, Charan Kaur, had been quoted as saying in an earlier media report.

According to several such media reports, Sidhu Moose Wala was to have married Amandeep Kaur in April but after his loss in the Punjab assembly election in March, the wedding was postponed to November. He had joined the Congress before the polls.

Moose Wala was cremated on Tuesday on an ancestral land in native village Moosa in Punjab's Mansa district. A huge crowd had gathered for an emotional funeral ceremony of the singer.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead a day after his security cover was downgraded by the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab. The singer suffered 25 bullet injuries, the autopsy report showed, while more than 30 rounds were fired.

An investigation is underway to nab the culprits. Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s group and Canada-based wanted gangster Goldy Brar have taken responsibility for the singer's murder. The gangsters blamed Moosa Wala's involvement in the killing of Akali Dal youh leader Vicky Midhukhera for his murder.

