Home / India News / Sidhu writes to captain, urges him to take action on farmers’ demands
india news

Sidhu writes to captain, urges him to take action on farmers’ demands

Asserting that the Congress stood by farmers’ agitation against the farm laws at every stage, Sidhu, however, asked the state government, “we must do more” and “not let the three black laws be implemented in Punjab at any cost.” Sidhu wrote to the chief minister two days after meeting representatives of 32 farm bodies which had raised their demands with him.
By Press Trust of India, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 01:02 AM IST
Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu (AFP)

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday wrote to chief minister Amarinder Singh, seeking action on farmers’ demands including cancellation of “unfair” FIRs registered against growers during their agitation.

In a letter to the CM, Sidhu wrote, “This is to bring to your attention and request for necessary action, upon the demands raised by 32 farmer unions at the meeting called by them.” Sidhu said farmer leaders demanded “the cancellation of unjust and unfair” FIRs registered against the farmer unions due to cases of violence during the agitation in the state.” “We must take steps ahead from the farmer agitation’s fight against the three black laws to do more and present the vision for Punjab agriculture, to increase Punjab’s farmers’ income using every resource and power we have to stand with the farmers.”

